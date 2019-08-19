Global Crop Protection Chemicals Markets to 2023 - Growing Requirement of Enhanced Crop Yield

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the global crop protection chemicals market with description of market size and growth. The analysis includes the market in terms of value, and market share by segments. An analysis of segments with their actual and forecasted value is also provided.

The global crop protection chemicals market has increased over the years and is expected to grow in the next four years i.e.2019 to 2023, particularly due to increasing demand of food as a result of rising global population. The global crop protection chemicals market is supported by various growth drivers such as increasing disposable income in emerging economies, shrinking area under cultivation, production of wide variety of crops etc.



Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges before the industry are: stringent regulatory framework, harmful impact of chemical products, and high research & development cost. However trends such as increasing adoption of bio-pesticides, high investment in agriculture sector in developing regions, technological advancements etc. are expected to propel the growth of the market in the near future.

The report includes a detailed regional analysis of India crop protection chemicals market. The analysis includes the market in terms of value, volume, exports and market share by segments. A brief analysis of the Brazilian crop protection chemicals market is also included.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall crop protection chemicals market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global crop protection chemicals market is highly concentrated. The market is dominated by key players such as Bayer Group, Syngenta, BASF Group, and DowDupont Inc. whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Crop Protection: An Overview

2.1.1 Definition: Crop Protection

2.2 Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC): An Overview

2.2.1 Crop Protection Chemical Types

2.2.2 Crop Protection Chemicals: Advantages and Disadvantage



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market by Segments

3.1.2 Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market by Country

3.2 Global Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Herbicides Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Fungicides Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Insecticides Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Other Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Value



4. Regional/Country Analysis

4.1 India Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market Analysis

4.1.1 India Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market by Value

4.1.2 India Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market by Volume

4.1.3 India Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market by Exports

4.1.4 India Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market Value by Segments

4.1.5 India Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market Volume by Segments

4.1.6 India Insecticides Market by Volume

4.1.7 India Fungicides Market by Volume

4.1.8 India Herbicides Market by Volume

4.2 Brazil Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market Analysis

4.2.1 Brazil Crop Protection Chemicals (CPC) Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Global Population

5.1.2 Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

5.1.3 Growing Requirement of Enhanced Crop Yield

5.1.4 Shrinking Area under Cultivation

5.1.5 Production of Wide Variety of Crops

5.1.6 Organizations Promoting Integrated Pest Management Techniques

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.2 Increasing Demand for Food Safety and Quality

5.2.3 Growing Popularity of Pest-Resistant Genetically Modified Crops

5.2.4 Harmful Impact of Chemical Products

5.2.5 High Research & Development Cost

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Bio-Pesticides

5.3.2 High Investment in Agriculture Sector in Developing Regions

5.3.3 Technological Advancements



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Share by Players

6.2 Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Revenue by Players



7. Company Profiles



BASF Group

Bayer Group

DowDupont Inc.

Syngenta

