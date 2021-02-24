Global Cryogen Free Dilution Refrigerators Market Expected to Reach USD 211.4 Million by 2027 With A CAGR Of 9.1% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Cryogen Free Dilution Refrigerators Market by Types (Base Temperature Less Than 10 mK, Base Temperature Between 10 - 20 mK, Base Temperature between 21 - 80 mK, and Base Temperature Above 80 mK), Applications (Nano Research, Quantum Computing, Low Temperature Detection, and Others) and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2027", the market was valued at USD 112.1 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2020 and 2027. On the basis of volume, global cryogen free dilution refrigerators market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rise in the investment in R&D for developing quantum computing applications and quantum computer is expected to increases the demand for cryogen free dilution refrigerators.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Cryogen Free Dilution Refrigerators Market

The global cryogen free dilution refrigerators market is segmented into types, applications, and regions.

On the basis of types, the market has been divided into base temperature less than 10 mK, base temperature between 10 - 20 mK, base temperature between 21 - 80 mK, and base temperature above 80 mK.

In terms of applications, the global cryogen free dilution refrigerators market has classified as nano research, quantum computing, low temperature detection, and others.

By region, cryogen free dilution refrigerators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as the U.S., and Canada. The Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, the Asia Pacific is further segmented into, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia (SEA), and Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC). The European region is further categorized into Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and the Rest of MEA.

Cryogen free dilution refrigerators have become one of the integral and dominant components in the technological world owing to their effectiveness in cooling technical parts for relevant research fields. In the last few years, the use of cryogen free dilution refrigerators has been useful in various scientific quantum computers around the world, as it helps detect the behaviour and nature of energy and matter at the quantum level. Cryogen free dilution refrigerators use Helium-4 and Helium-3 isotopes in the place of liquid helium and liquid nitrogen for continuous & excessive cooling.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The U.K. based company; Oxford Instruments held about one fifth of the global cryogen free dilution refrigerators market in 2019 compared to other players in the market.

The base temperature less than 10 mK segment is expected to hold majority share of the market in 2020 owing to its property of rapidly changing samples of the material without spending extra days for temperature change.

The nano research segment holds most share of the market in 2020 and it is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The quantum computing segment is projected to expand at significant pace during the forecast period as are used to cool processors that are required for quantum computing and are used in quantum-optical studies for the analysis of luminescence centers in silicon.

The Europe is a promising region of the market. The region constituted major share of the global market in 2020. The demand for cryogen free dilution refrigerators is projected to grow due to the presence of various cryogen free dilution refrigerators companies such as CryoVac GmbH & Co, ICE oxford Ltd, Hall Scientific Ltd, Cryoconcept, and Oxford Instruments.

Read 187 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Cryogen Free Dilution Refrigerators Market by Types (Base Temperature Less Than 10 mK, Base Temperature Between 10 - 20 mK, Base Temperature between 21 - 80 mK, and Base Temperature Above 80 mK), Applications (Nano Research, Quantum Computing, Low Temperature Detection, and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)"

Key Segments Covered

By Types

Base Temperature Less Than 10 mK

Base Temperature Between 10 - 20 mK

Base Temperature between 21 - 80 mK

Base Temperature Above 80 mK

By Applications

Nano Research

Quantum Computing

Low Temperature Detection

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Bluefors Oy

Oxford Instruments

Leiden Cryogenics BV

Lakeshore (Janis Research)

Cryomagnetics, Inc.

Cryogenic Limited

Ulvac Cryogenics

Cryoconcept

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Quantum Design

LTLab, Inc.

Hall Scientific Ltd.

ICE Oxford Ltd.

Cryo Industries of America, Inc

CryoVac GmbH & Co. KG

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Cryogen free dilution refrigerators manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Nano research, quantum computing, low temperature detection, astrophysics, and others

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Quantum Computing Association – EPFL, Stanford Quantum Computing Association, International Association of Computer Engineering – IRASEAT, Cryogenic Society of America, International Association of Nanotechnology (IANT) and others.

