Global Cryogenic Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryogenic Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.4%. Nitrogen, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.6 Billion by the year 2025, Nitrogen will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798278/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$343.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$293.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Nitrogen will reach a market size of US$355.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Air Liquide SA; Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.; Chart Industries, Inc.; Cryofab Inc.; Cryoquip LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Flowserve Corporation; Graham Partners; Herose GmbH; Inox India Pvt. Ltd,; Linde AG; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Taylor-Wharton International LLC.; Vrv S.P.A; Wessington Cryogenics Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798278/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cryogenic Equipment Market to Register Moderate Growth

Nitrogen Based Cryogen Dominates the Market

Helium -based Cryogenic Equipment - A Significant Market Segment

Percentage Breakdown of Helium Use by Application in the US

Energy and Power Sector to Dominate the Market

Cryogenic Equipment Market (in USD Million) in Asia-Pacific

Region by End-Use: 2012-2022

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cryogenic Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A Glance into Leading Players

A Prelude into Various Initiatives from Leading Market Players

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for LNG to Spur Market Growth

Emerging Gap in LNG Supply-Demand: 2000-2035

Growing Healthcare Services in Emerging Economies to Support

Growth

Worldwide Health Care Spending (in Billion USD): 2017-2022

With the Introduction of Newer Technologies, the Market for

Cryogenic Equipment is anticipated to Grow

Increased Funding and Introduction of Newer Initiatives to Fuel

Demand for Cryogenic Equipment

The Use of Cryogenics for Myriad Applications to Bolster Market

Growth

Cryogenics: For Processing and Preserving Food

Cryogenics in Space

Cryogenics in Industrial Manufacturing

Cryogenics in Medicine

Superconductivity and Cryogenics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cryogenic Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Cryogenic Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Nitrogen (Cryogen) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Nitrogen (Cryogen) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Nitrogen (Cryogen) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Oxygen (Cryogen) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Oxygen (Cryogen) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Oxygen (Cryogen) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Argon (Cryogen) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Argon (Cryogen) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Argon (Cryogen) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: LNG (Cryogen) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: LNG (Cryogen) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: LNG (Cryogen) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Cryogens (Cryogen) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Cryogens (Cryogen) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Cryogens (Cryogen) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Power & Energy (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Power & Energy (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Power & Energy (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Metallurgy (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Metallurgy (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Metallurgy (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cryogenic Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 40: United States Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Cryogenic Equipment Market in the United States by

Cryogen: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Cryogenic Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Cryogenic Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market Review

by Cryogen in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Cryogen for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Canadian Cryogenic Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Cryogenic Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cryogen for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Cryogen for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cryogenic

Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Cryogenic Equipment Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Cryogenic Equipment Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Cryogen for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Cryogenic Equipment Market by Cryogen:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Cryogenic Equipment in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Cryogenic Equipment Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cryogenic Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 64: European Cryogenic Equipment Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2018-2025

Table 68: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Cryogen: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Cryogenic Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 71: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 73: Cryogenic Equipment Market in France by Cryogen:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: French Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Cryogenic Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 77: French Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 79: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cryogen for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2009-2017

Table 81: German Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: German Cryogenic Equipment Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 85: Italian Cryogenic Equipment Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Cryogen for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Cryogenic Equipment Market by Cryogen:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Italian Demand for Cryogenic Equipment in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Cryogenic Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Cryogenic Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cryogen for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Cryogenic Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Cryogen for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 93: United Kingdom Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cryogenic Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: United Kingdom Cryogenic Equipment Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 97: Spanish Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Spanish Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market Review by

Cryogen in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Cryogen for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Spanish Cryogenic Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 102: Spanish Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 103: Russian Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Russia by Cryogen: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 105: Russian Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Russian Cryogenic Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Cryogenic Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2018-2025

Table 110: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Cryogen: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Europe Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Rest of Europe Cryogenic Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 113: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Europe Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 116: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Cryogen: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Cryogenic Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 124: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cryogen for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Australian Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2009-2017

Table 126: Australian Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Australian Cryogenic Equipment Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 130: Indian Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Indian Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market Review by

Cryogen in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 132: Cryogenic Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Cryogen for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Indian Cryogenic Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Cryogenic Equipment Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 135: Indian Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 136: Cryogenic Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cryogen for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2009-2017

Table 138: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Cryogenic Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: South Korean Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cryogenic Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Cryogen for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Cryogen for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cryogenic Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Cryogenic Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cryogenic Equipment Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 148: Latin American Cryogenic Equipment Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 149: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Cryogenic Equipment Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Latin American Cryogenic Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Cryogen for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Cryogenic Equipment Market by

Cryogen: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Latin American Demand for Cryogenic Equipment in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Cryogenic Equipment Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Latin American Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 157: Argentinean Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2018-2025

Table 158: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Cryogen: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Argentinean Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Argentinean Cryogenic Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 161: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Argentinean Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 163: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Brazil by Cryogen:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Cryogenic Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 167: Brazilian Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Brazilian Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 169: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Cryogen for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Mexican Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2009-2017

Table 171: Mexican Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Mexican Cryogenic Equipment Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Cryogenic Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America

by Cryogen: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of Latin America Cryogenic Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Rest of Latin America Cryogenic Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Cryogenic Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 180: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 181: The Middle East Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 182: Cryogenic Equipment Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: The Middle East Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market

by Cryogen in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 186: Cryogenic Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Cryogen for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 187: The Middle East Cryogenic Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 188: Cryogenic Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 189: The Middle East Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 190: Iranian Market for Cryogenic Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Cryogen for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Cryogen for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Iranian Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cryogenic

Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Iranian Cryogenic Equipment Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 196: Israeli Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2018-2025

Table 197: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Cryogen: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Israeli Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Israeli Cryogenic Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 200: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 201: Israeli Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Cryogenic Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Cryogen for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Cryogenic Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2009-2017

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Cryogenic Equipment Market by Cryogen:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cryogenic Equipment in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Cryogenic Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Saudi Arabian Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 208: Cryogenic Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Cryogen for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Cryogenic Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2009-2017

Table 210: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Cryogenic Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: United Arab Emirates Cryogenic Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 214: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Cryogen for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Cryogenic Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2009-2017

Table 216: Rest of Middle East Cryogenic Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Rest of Middle East Cryogenic Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 220: African Cryogenic Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Cryogen: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Cryogenic Equipment Market in Africa by Cryogen: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 222: African Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Cryogen: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: African Cryogenic Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Cryogenic Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 225: Cryogenic Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AIR LIQUIDE SA

BEIJING TIANHAI INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

CHART INDUSTRIES

CRYOFAB INC.

CRYOQUIP LLC

EMERSON ELECTRIC

FLOWSERVE CORPORATION

GRAHAM PARTNERS

HEROSE GMBH

INOX INDIA PVT. LTD.

LINDE AG

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION

TAYLOR-WHARTON INTERNATIONAL

VRV S.P.A

WESSINGTON CRYOGENICS LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798278/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

