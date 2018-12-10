Global Cryolite Market 2018-2022

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market

Aluminum is a lightweight that is used in various industries such as automotive and electronics. The weight of a vehicle decides its efficiency and performance. The use of lightweight materials instead of heavy materials reduces the weight of a vehicle, thereby improving fuel efficiency. The advantages with the use of lightweight materials in the automotive industry to reduce vehicle weight, as it is a lightweight material. The increased use of aluminum in automobile manufacturing is key trend for the demand for cryolite during the forecast period. Technavio's market research analysts have predicted that the cryolite market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2022.



Market Overview

Increasing demand in aluminum production

The increasing demand in aluminum production as cryolite is used as a flux in the aluminum production by aluminum smelters, which is one of the driving factor of the market. Adding aluminum fluoride and cryolite to the production process of primary aluminum lowers the consumption of electricity required in the smelting process

High volatile in LME price

The price of LME are highly volatile, therefore, this will translates into disproportion in buying premium charged on billet and affects the sales of premium aluminum extrusions.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the cryolite market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The cryolite market is concentrated with a few international companies. The market is currently in its growth phase and expected to be slightly concentrated by 2022. The increased use of aluminum in automobile manufacturing has driven the growth of cryolite market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.'



