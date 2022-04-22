Global Crypto ATM Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Cash Cloud, Coin ATM Radar and General Bytes Among Others

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crypto ATM Market (2022-2027) by Type, Offering, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Crypto ATM Market is estimated to be USD 36.45 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 370.53 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 59.01%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Crypto ATM Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Crypto ATM Market is segmented based on Type, Offering, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into One Way , and Two Way.

, and Two Way. By Offering, the market is classified into Hardware, and Software.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Bcash Greece Inc, BTCPoint, Cash Cloud, Inc, General Bytes, Genesis Coin Inc., Orderbob, Tembusu, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of the Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of the Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Crypto ATM Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Crypto ATM Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, this Global Research has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Crypto ATM Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Fund Transfers in Developing Countries

4.1.2 Fluctuating Monetary Regulations

4.1.3 Increasing Installations of Crypto ATMs in Restaurants, Bars, General Stores, and Gas Stations

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Uncertain Regulatory Status of Cryptocurrencies

4.2.2 Lack of Awareness and Technical Understanding Regarding Cryptocurrency

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Significant Growth Opportunities in Developed Markets

4.3.2 Acceptance of Cryptocurrency Across Industries

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Concern Regarding Security and Privacy

4.4.2 Technical Challenges Pertaining to Scalability



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Crypto ATM Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 One Way

6.3 Two Way



7 Global Crypto ATM Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Display

7.2.2 ATM Printer

7.2.3 QR Scanner

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Software



8 Americas' Crypto ATM Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Argentina

8.3 Brazil

8.4 Canada

8.5 Chile

8.6 Colombia

8.7 Mexico

8.8 Peru

8.9 United States

8.10 Rest of Americas



9 Europe's Crypto ATM Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Austria

9.3 Belgium

9.4 Denmark

9.5 Finland

9.6 France

9.7 Germany

9.8 Italy

9.9 Netherlands

9.10 Norway

9.11 Poland

9.12 Russia

9.13 Spain

9.14 Sweden

9.15 Switzerland

9.16 United Kingdom

9.17 Rest of Europe



10 Middle East and Africa's Crypto ATM Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Egypt

10.3 Israel

10.4 Qatar

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 South Africa

10.7 United Arab Emirates

10.8 Rest of MEA



11 APAC's Crypto ATM Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Australia

11.3 Bangladesh

11.4 China

11.5 India

11.6 Indonesia

11.7 Japan

11.8 Malaysia

11.9 Philippines

11.10 Singapore

11.11 South Korea

11.12 Sri Lanka

11.13 Thailand

11.14 Taiwan

11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Bcash Greece Inc

13.2 Bitaccess, Inc

13.3 Bitcoin Depot

13.4 Bitstop

13.5 Bitxatm

13.6 BTCPoint

13.7 Cash Cloud, Inc

13.8 Coin ATM Radar

13.9 Coinme Inc.

13.10 Coinsource

13.11 Covault, LLC

13.12 General Bytes

13.13 Genesis Coin Inc.

13.14 GPD Holdings, LLC

13.15 KUNA (Cryptomat)

13.16 Kurant GmbH

13.17 Lamassu Industries AG

13.18 Orderbob

13.19 RockitCoin

13.20 Rusbit

13.21 Tembusu



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdfhad



