Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Grow from USD 5,959.88 Million in 2019 to USD 7,923.56 Million by the End of 2025
Sep 22, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryptococcosis Treatment Market Research Report by Treatment (Amphotericin B, Fluconazole, and Flucytosine), by Distribution (Hospital Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market is expected to grow from USD 5,959.88 Million in 2019 to USD 7,923.56 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.86%.
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market including Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Matinas BioPharma, NuCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viamet Pharmaceuticals,Inc.
The Flucytosine is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Treatment, the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market studied across Amphotericin B, Fluconazole, and Flucytosine. The Fluconazole commanded the largest size in the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Flucytosine is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Mail Order Pharmacies is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Distribution, the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market studied across Hospital Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores. The Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores commanded the largest size in the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Mail Order Pharmacies is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on Geography, the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand.
The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Cryptococcosis Treatment Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Market Outlook
3.2. Treatment Outlook
3.3. Distribution Outlook
3.4. Geography Outlook
3.5. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing incidence of cryptococcosis infections
5.2.2. Awareness initiatives taken by the government, NGOs, and healthcare providers collaboratively
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Reduced scope of testing and diagnostics due to increased mortality among cryptococcosis infected patients
5.3.2. Limited clinical awareness in patient education
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Increasing availability of generic and over-the-counter medicine
5.4.2. Drug development and evolving clinical trial ecosystem
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Pharmaceutical companies failing to address the need and poorly funded drug development programs
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6.1.1. Threat of New Entrants
6.1.2. Threat of Substitutes
6.1.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
6.1.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.1.5. Industry Rivalry
6.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6.3. Client Customizations
7. Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, By Treatment
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Amphotericin B
7.3. Fluconazole
7.4. Flucytosine
8. Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, By Distribution
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hospital Pharmacies
8.3. Mail Order Pharmacies
8.4. Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores
9. Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, By Geography
10. Competitive Strategic Window
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Competitive Strategic Window, by Treatment
10.3. Competitive Strategic Window, by Distribution
10.4. Competitive Strategic Window, by Geography
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Abbott Laboratories
12.2. Astellas Pharma Inc.
12.3. Bausch Health Companies Inc.
12.4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
12.5. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
12.6. Matinas BioPharma
12.7. NuCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
12.8. Pfizer, Inc.
12.9. Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC
12.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
12.11. Viamet Pharmaceuticals,Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rkiti
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets