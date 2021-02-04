Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 with Short-term Impacts of COVID-19 on Production and Procurement

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.



Food Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Beverage Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR



The Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

DAK Americas LLC

DowDupont Inc.

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Grupo Petrotemex, S. A. de C. V.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

La Seda De Barcelona (Lsb)

(Lsb) Quadrant AG

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Treform Packaging AB

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Food Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Food Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Food Packaging (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Beverage Packaging (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Beverage Packaging (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Beverage Packaging (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4e4is





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

