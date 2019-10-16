Global Cubic Boron Nitrates Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Boron Nitrates market worldwide is projected to grow by US$367.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Inserts, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$473.2 Million by the year 2025, Inserts will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817803/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Inserts will reach a market size of US$24 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$102 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Advanced Abrasives Corporation; Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.; Baltic Abrasive Technologies; Element Six (UK) Ltd.; Funik Ultrahard Material Co., Ltd.; ILJIN Diamond Co., Ltd.; NanoDiamond Products DAC; Reishauer AG; Saint-Gobain Surface Conditioning; Showa Denko K.K.; Sumitomo Electric Hardmetal Corporation; Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.; Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817803/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cubic Boron Nitrates Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cubic Boron Nitrates Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cubic Boron Nitrates Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Inserts (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Inserts (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Inserts (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Wheels (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Wheels (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Wheels (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Mesh (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Mesh (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Mesh (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Powder (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Powder (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Powder (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Raw Abrasives (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Raw Abrasives (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Raw Abrasives (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Coatings (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Coatings (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Coatings (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Cutting & Grinding (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Cutting & Grinding (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Cutting & Grinding (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Lapping & Polishing (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Lapping & Polishing (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Lapping & Polishing (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 31: United States Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Cubic Boron Nitrates Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 39: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Cubic Boron Nitrates: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cubic
Boron Nitrates in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 59: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Cubic Boron Nitrates Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Cubic Boron Nitrates:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Cubic Boron Nitrates Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 99: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 101: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Cubic Boron Nitrates Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Cubic Boron Nitrates Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 123: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 129: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cubic Boron
Nitrates: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 140: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Cubic Boron Nitrates in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 149: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Cubic Boron Nitrates Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Cubic Boron Nitrates Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Cubic Boron Nitrates Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Cubic Boron Nitrates Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Cubic Boron Nitrates Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 171: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 173: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 177: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 179: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Cubic Boron Nitrates: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cubic
Boron Nitrates in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 188: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Cubic Boron Nitrates Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 201: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Africa by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Cubic Boron Nitrates Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 216: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
ADVANCED ABRASIVES CORPORATION
ASAHI DIAMOND INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
BALTIC ABRASIVE TECHNOLOGIES
ELEMENT SIX (UK) LTD.
FUNIK ULTRAHARD MATERIAL
ILJIN DIAMOND CO., LTD.
NANODIAMOND PRODUCTS DAC
REISHAUER AG
SAINT-GOBAIN SURFACE CONDITIONING
SHOWA DENKO K.K.
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC HARDMETAL CORPORATION
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES
TOMEI DIAMOND CO., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817803/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article