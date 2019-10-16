Global Cubic Boron Nitrates Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Boron Nitrates market worldwide is projected to grow by US$367.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Inserts, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$473.2 Million by the year 2025, Inserts will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Inserts will reach a market size of US$24 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$102 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Advanced Abrasives Corporation; Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.; Baltic Abrasive Technologies; Element Six (UK) Ltd.; Funik Ultrahard Material Co., Ltd.; ILJIN Diamond Co., Ltd.; NanoDiamond Products DAC; Reishauer AG; Saint-Gobain Surface Conditioning; Showa Denko K.K.; Sumitomo Electric Hardmetal Corporation; Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.; Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cubic Boron Nitrates Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cubic Boron Nitrates Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Cubic Boron Nitrates Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Inserts (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Inserts (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Inserts (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Wheels (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Wheels (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Wheels (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Mesh (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Mesh (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Mesh (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Powder (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Powder (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Powder (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Raw Abrasives (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Raw Abrasives (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Raw Abrasives (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Coatings (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Coatings (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Coatings (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Cutting & Grinding (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Cutting & Grinding (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Cutting & Grinding (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Lapping & Polishing (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Lapping & Polishing (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Lapping & Polishing (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 31: United States Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Cubic Boron Nitrates Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 39: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Cubic Boron Nitrates: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cubic

Boron Nitrates in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 59: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Cubic Boron Nitrates Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Cubic Boron Nitrates:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Spanish Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Russia by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Cubic Boron Nitrates Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 99: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 101: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Cubic Boron Nitrates Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Cubic Boron Nitrates Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 123: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Indian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 129: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cubic Boron

Nitrates: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 140: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Cubic Boron Nitrates in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 149: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Cubic Boron Nitrates Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Cubic Boron Nitrates Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Cubic Boron Nitrates Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 171: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 173: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market

by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 177: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 179: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Cubic Boron Nitrates: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cubic

Boron Nitrates in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Iranian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 188: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Cubic Boron Nitrates Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 191: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cubic Boron Nitrates in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 201: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 210: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market in Africa by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Cubic Boron Nitrates Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Cubic Boron Nitrates Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 216: Cubic Boron Nitrates Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

ADVANCED ABRASIVES CORPORATION

ASAHI DIAMOND INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

BALTIC ABRASIVE TECHNOLOGIES

ELEMENT SIX (UK) LTD.

FUNIK ULTRAHARD MATERIAL

ILJIN DIAMOND CO., LTD.

NANODIAMOND PRODUCTS DAC

REISHAUER AG

SAINT-GOBAIN SURFACE CONDITIONING

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC HARDMETAL CORPORATION

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES

TOMEI DIAMOND CO., LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

