Global Culinary Tourism Market (2020 to 2027) - by Activity Type, Age Group and Mode of Booking

Culinary tourism also known as food tourism, is defined as a form of travel in which a tourist visits novel or known places and explores its culture through food and dishes prepared in that region. It may involve a wide variety of activities such as culinary trials, cooking classes, restaurants, food festival, and others. Dining out is very common among tourists and food is often considered an important part of exploration among tourists. The global culinary tourism market was valued at $1,116.7 billion in 2019 and is expected a market value of $1,796.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027.



The growth of culinary tourism is driven by increase in government initiatives to promote tourism. Moreover, rise in affinity of people toward foreign dishes such as Sushi, various forms of prepared meat, snacks and more among others promotes the culinary tourism market growth. However, risk involved in travelling and unpredictable weather conditions are few major challenges to the tourism industry in general, which also affects the culinary tourism market. On the contrary, an increase in social media trend of eating out in foreign lands has piqued the interest of tourists all around and has opened avenues for growth for the culinary tourism market.



The market is segmented on the basis of activity type, age group, mode of booking, and region. By activity type, the market has been classified into culinary trials, cooking classes, restaurants, food festivals and others. By age group, it is categorized into Baby Boomers, Generation X, Generation Y, and Generation Z. The Mode of Booking segment includes OTA, traditional agents and direct travel. Based on region, the culinary tourism market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players in the culinary tourism industry are Abercrombie & Kent USA, Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Greaves Travel, India Food Tour, ITC Travel Group Limited, The FTC4Lobe Group, The Travel Corporation, Topdeck Travel, and TourRadar.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Impacting Factors

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3. Threat of Substitution

3.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Pursuit of Unique Experiences to Augment the Global Tourism Industry

3.4.1.2. Mobile Applications, Big Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence Evolving Together Amidst Proliferating Tourism Industry

3.4.1.3. Rise of Social Media Positively Impacting the Travel Industry

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Increase in Terrorism & Crime Rate, Political Uncertainty, and Natural Calamities

3.4.2.2. Nature and Tourism No Longer in Sync

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Unique Destinations Gaining High Traction Among Tourists

3.4.3.2. Option for Convenient and Budget Friendly Accommodation

3.5. Covid Analysis

3.5.1. Introduction

3.5.2. Impact on the Food & Beverage Industry

3.5.3. Impact on Culinary Tourism Market

3.6. Regulatory Analysis

3.6.1. Overview

3.6.2. Culinary Tourism Regulatory Analysis

3.6.2.1. Culinary Tourism Market: Policy Implication

3.6.2.2. Culinary Tourism Market: Quality Standards

3.6.2.3. Culinary Tourism Market: Food Safety & Hygiene

3.6.2.4. Culinary Tourism Market: Authenticity in Food Experiences

3.7. Consumer Preference Analysis

3.7.1.1. What Motivates Culinary Travel Among Tourists?

3.7.1.2. What is Most Preferred Channel of Booking?

3.7.1.3. What Kind of Marketing Was Most Influential?

3.7.1.4. What is Most Preferred Channel of Booking?

3.7.1.5. What Are the Different Culinary Traveler Profiles?

3.7.1.6. What Kind of Culinary Travel Do Tourists Prefer?



Chapter 4: Culinary Tourism Market, by Activity Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Activity Type

4.2. Culinary Trials

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.3. Cooking Classes

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.4. Restaurants

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.5. Food Festival

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 5: Culinary Tourism Market, by Age Group

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Age Group

5.2. Baby Boomers

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.3. Generation X

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.4. Generation Y

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.5. Generation Z

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 6: Culinary Tourism Market, by Mode of Booking

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Booking

6.2.(Ota) Online Travel Agents

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.3. Traditional Agents

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.4. Direct Booking

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 7: Culinary Tourism Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Abercrombie & Kent Usa

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executive

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.2. Classic Journeys

8.3. G Adventures

8.4. Greaves Travel

8.5. India Food Tour

8.6. Itc Travel Group Limited

8.7. The Ftc4Lobe Group

8.8. The Travel Corporation

8.9. Topdeck Travel

8.10. Tourradar.



