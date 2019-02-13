Global Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Industry
The US market is further analyzed by the following Product Segments: Receptacles, Electric Switches, Wire Connectors, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 137 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB
- Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Hubbell, Inc.
- Legrand
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Wiring Devices Market - A Precursor
Current-carrying Wiring Devices - A Prelude
Electrical Switch Market Exhibiting Electrifying Performance
Developing Nations to Turbo Charge Market Growth
Table 1: Global Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market - Major Regions/Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, US, Europe, Canada, Japan and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Table 2: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Global Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market
Competitive Landscape
Hubbell, Eaton, ABB, Schneider and Legrand: Active Participants in the Global Market
Leading Vendors Sense Brewing Competition from Asian Manufacturers
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS
Consumer Demand for Safe and Innovative Circuitry Unfurl New Product Innovations
Electrical Switches Move Beyond Functionality
Anti-Microbial Switches - An Emerging Segment
High Energy Costs and Regulations Drive Demand for Receptacle control and Energy Efficiency Products
Focus on Energy Conservation Drives Demand for Dimmer Switches
Smart Homes Up the Demand for Smart Switches
Smart Wi-Fi Switches and Plugs for Smarter Home Lighting
Smart Lighting Controls Drive Innovations in Sensor Switches
Select Innovative Smart Light Switches and Smart Plugs
Philips Hue Dimmer Switch
Logitech Pop Add-On Home Switch
TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch
Elgato Eve HomeKit Enabled Light Switch
WiOn 50052 Indoor Wi-Fi in-Wall Light Switch
Wink Relay Smart Home Touchscreen Control Panel
Ankuoo NEO Wi-Fi Light Switch
Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Switch
Switchmate Voice-Activated Smart Lighting Toggle Switch
TP-Link Smart Plug Mini
WeMo Wi-Fi Light Switch
WeMo Mini Smart Plug
Tamper-Resistant Receptacles Gain Traction
USB Receptacles Sense Potential Opportunities
Weather-Resistant Receptacles Make Progress
Innovations in the Lamp Holders Segment
Manufacturers Embrace Internet Medium
Challenges
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
Government Regulations
3. GROWTH DRIVERS
Rising Electricity Demands, New Construction & Renovation Represent Fundamental Growth Drivers
Table 3: Global Electricity Consumption in TWh for Years 2000, 2015 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector (2016-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Construction Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rapid Pace of Urbanization & Improving Construction Investments Accelerate Revenue Growth
Table 6: Total Population Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown by Urban and Rural Population for the Years 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Increase in Urban Population in Major Countries in Asia-Pacific (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Extend New Opportunities
Table 8: Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Market by Region (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and North America & South America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Background and Development
Device Categories
Receptacles
Evolution of Receptacle
Changes in Receptacle Definition
Wider Applications
Ensuring Safer Installation
Disruptive Technology
Other Code Changes
New Definition in the Offing?
Electric Switches
The Wall Switch
Single-Pole Switch
Double-Pole Switch
Three-Way Switch
Basics of 3-Way Switches
Wiring a 3-Way Switch
Four-Way Switch
Working of Four-Way Switches
Wire Connectors
Others
Lampholders
Metal Contacts
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Leviton Launches Type A and Type-C™ USB Charger/Tamper Resistant Receptacle
ABB Introduces TruONE, a True ATS for Critical Power
Leviton Launches Powerswitch® Non-Metallic Disconnect Switches
Leviton Introduces SmartlockPro® Extra-Heavy Duty Industrial GFCI Receptacles
Leviton Launches Rhino-Hide® Line of Heavy Industrial Series Wiring Devices
Legrand Launches Harmony® 0-10V Dimmer
Eaton Unveils New Lighting & Wiring Devices for Residential Buildings
Energate Rolls Out LC2100 Wired Load Control Switch
iHome Launches iHome iSP5 SmartPlug
Clipsal by Schneider Electric Rolls Out Saturn Zen
CBI-electric Launches QAT-TRDM Electronic Time Switch
CBI-electric Unveils New Low-Voltage Metal Switches and Socket Outlets
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Eaton and Newark element14 Introduce Custom Design Service for Electrical Rocker Switches
Simon Relaunches Operations in India
Eaton Bags Electrical Modernization Project from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Legrand Restructures Sales Teams in North American Electrical Wiring Systems (EWS) Division
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB (Switzerland)
Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Hubbell, Inc. (USA)
Legrand (France)
Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)
Orel Corporation (Sri Lanka)
OSRAM GmbH (Germany)
Schneider Electric (France)
Simon S.A. (Spain)
SMK Corporation (Japan)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Historic Review for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
A Brief Outlook
Upward Momentum in Housing Construction to Drive Opportunities
Table 12: Residential Construction in the US (2009- 2017E): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing CRE Investments Augur Well for Market Growth
Wire Connector Manufacturing Industry Posts Consistent Growth
Regulations Drive Market Demand
Government Regulations Fuel Greater Demand for Receptacles with GFCIs
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 13: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices by Product Segment - Receptacles, Electric Switches, Wire Connectors, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: US Historic Review for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices by Product Segment - Receptacles, Electric Switches, Wire Connectors, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: US 14-Year Perspective for Current- Carrying Wiring Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Receptacles, Electric Switches, Wire Connectors, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Recovery in the Housing Market Spur Market Demand
Table 16: Housing Starts in Canada (2007-2017E) (in '
Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 17: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Canadian Historic Review for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 19: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Japanese Historic Review for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Recovery in Construction Markets to Infuse Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: European Historic Review for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: European 14-Year Perspective for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 24: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: French Historic Review for Current- Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: German Historic Review for Current- Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 28: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Italian Historic Review for Current- Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: UK Historic Review for Current- Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Spanish Historic Review for Current- Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 34: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Russian Historic Review for Current- Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Product Launch
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Economic Outlook
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
Table 38: Asian Construction Market by Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Spending for Infrastructure, Residential and Non-Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Increase in Urban Population in Major Countries in Asia-Pacific (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Extend New Opportunities
Emerging Markets Bolster Electrical Switches Demand
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices by Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices by Region/ Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Economic Scenario
Outlook
Chinese Vendors Aim to Expand Operations
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Chinese Historic Review for Current- Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Overview
Rising Construction Investments Widen Market Scope
Table 45: Urbanization Trends in India: Number of Urban Inhabitants (in Millions) for Years 1981, 1991, 2001, 2011 & 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Urbanization Trends in India: Number of Cities with more than One Million Inhabitants for Years 1991, 2001, 2011, & 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Percentage Breakdown of Indian Households by Income Group (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Modular Switch Market Garners Impressive Momentum
Retail and Residential Sectors Represent Robust Segments
Key Participants in Modular Electrical Switches Market
Popular Modular Switch Brands in India
Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Indian Historic Review for Current- Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Product Launch
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 52: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current- Carrying Wiring Devices by Region/Country - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Latin American Historic Review for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices by Region/Country - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017, and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 55: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Brazilian Historic Review for Current- Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 57: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Construction Boom in the Middle East Countries Creates Opportunities
Product Launches
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Rest of World Historic Review for Current-Carrying Wiring Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 137 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 157) The United States (79) Canada (1) Japan (8) Europe (39) - France (7) - Germany (9) - The United Kingdom (9) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26) Middle East (2) Africa (2)
