Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market Analysis (2018-2024)

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market size is expected to reach $26.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 11.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing adoption of customer engagement solutions to reduce customer churn rate, rapid adoption of e-commerce and m-commerce platforms, and growing focus on delivering enhanced customer engagement through omnichannel would be the factors that would drive the growth of the market. Data synchronization issues between customer engagement solutions and other technologies would limit the growth of the customer engagement solutions market during the forecast period.



Based on the component type, the Customer Engagement Solutions market is segmented into Solution and Services. The Solution market is segmented into Omnichannel, Reporting & Analytics, Workforce Optimization and Robotic Process Optimization. The services market is further segmented into Professional and Managed Services. Based on the Organization size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud based and On-Premise. The verticals covered under the report include BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, Telecom & IT, Media & Entertainment and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NICE Ltd., Avaya, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., PEGASYSTEMS INC., open text corporation, and Aspect Software Parent, Inc.



