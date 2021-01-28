Global Customer Experience Management Markets, 2020-2025 - Text Analytics / Enterprise Feedback Management Software / Web Analytics & Content Management / Speech Analytics
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Customer Experience Management Market (2020-2025) by Analytical Tools, TouchPoint Type, End-user, Deployment, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Customer Experience Management Market is estimated to be USD 8.2 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14.45 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12%.
Customer Experience Management (CEM) is the practice of tracking, building, reacting, and organizing every interaction between a customer and the organization to serve/fulfill customer expectations. Customer experience management will minimize the cost of new customer acquisition by evolving different sets of practices and technologies to make a continuous transformation within organizations. It has helped in lowering at-risk revenues and winning over lost customers.
Many companies are implementing customer experience management as a source of productivity. It is the perfect solution for a customer-centric approach. This approach will offer organizations and enterprises to analyze customer insights and assist in rising organizational productivity by enhancing customer experience and customer loyalty.
Nowadays, business organizations have well understood the importance of customer experience management as it helps the organizations to strengthen their brand presence, improve consumer loyalty, reduce consumer churn, and in turn, boost business revenue.
Surging demand for personalized experience by customers across different industries is one of the key factors in escalating the growth of the Customer Experience Management Market. Organizations are increasingly involved in restructuring their brands and products, keeping consumers as their strategic focus, and this happens due to the rise in customer expectations.
AI and ML-based solution for the FMCG and retail industry will help identify poor consumer experiences and estimate emerging customer trends so that they can provide measurable direction to improve operational efficiencies and consumer experiences of an organization. It will subsequently improve the sales for any business across industries such as retail, banking, manufacturing, and entertainment.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Investment in Technologies to Improve Customer Experience
- Help in Reducing Customer Churn Rates
- Customer-Related Scores Helping Organizations to Plan Better Customer Engagement
- An Increasing Need for Customer Retention Strategies
Restraints
- Inconsistent Customer Experience Feedback
- Data Synchronization Complexities
- Lack of Technical Skill
Opportunities
- Use for Making Optimal CX Strategy
- Need for Insights to Predict Customer Intents
