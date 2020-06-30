Global Customized Procedure Trays Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring 3M, Becton & Medline Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customized Procedure Trays - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Customized Procedure Trays market accounted for $234.98 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $451.30 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing healthcare expenditure, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and a growing number of geriatric population. However, the difficulty to gauge the savings that could be generated by customized procedure trays is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



A procedure tray is a pre-packaged set of medical devices, designed to provide all the not reusable objects required for a surgical process in a single sterile pack. Customized procedure trays can be directly commissioned by the individuals who need them for surgery.



By application, the cardiac surgery segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the rising number of angioplasty and bypass graft procedures in heart patients. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the region has the presence of several key players.



Some of the key players in Customized Procedure Trays Market include Medtronic plc, 3M Healthcare, Dickinson and Company (BD), Pennine Healthcare, Lohmann & Rauscher International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Mlnlycke Health Care AB, Becton, Medline Industries, Owens & Minor Inc, Paul Hartmann AG, Cardinal Health Inc, and Merit Medical Systems.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Customized Procedure Trays Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Reusable

5.3 Single-use



6 Global Customized Procedure Trays Market, By Packing Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wraps

6.3 Moulds

6.4 Boxes



7 Global Customized Procedure Trays Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 General Surgery

7.2.1 Laparotomy

7.2.2 Laparoscopy

7.3 Gynaecology

7.4 Orthopaedic

7.4.1 Knee

7.4.2 Hip

7.5 Ophthalmology

7.6 Cardiac Surgery

7.7 Urology

7.8 Neurosurgery

7.9 Ear, Neck, and Head



8 Global Customized Procedure Trays Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Clinics



9 Global Customized Procedure Trays Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Medtronic plc

11.2 3M Healthcare

11.3 Dickinson and Company (BD)

11.4 Pennine Healthcare

11.5 Lohmann & Rauscher International

11.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.7 Mlnlycke Health Care AB

11.8 Becton

11.9 Medline Industries

11.10 Owens & Minor Inc

11.11 Paul Hartmann AG

11.12 Cardinal Health Inc

11.13 Merit Medical Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9wbj7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

