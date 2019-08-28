Global Cut Flower Packaging Markets, 2017-2019 & 2026 - Growing Sales of Cut Flowers Via Online Stores

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cut Flower Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cut Flower Packaging market accounted for $1.82 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growing sales of cut flowers via online stores, rising digitization and leaning of the millennial inhabitants towards buying products online and increasing environmental concerns. However, storage of the packed material and quality issues such as damage and spoilage of flower is restraining the market growth.



Cut flowers are blossom buds trimmed from the plant demeanor it. It includes a variety of flowers such as orchids, roses, lilies, carnations and chrysanthemums among others. Cut flower packaging serves a dual function. It protects the blossom buds and enhances its aesthetic request with a sophisticated finish. The wrapping can be completed in various packaging formats such as sleeves, boxes & cartons and wrap sheets.



Among material type, the plastic segment is expected to have considerable growth, owing to its features such as durability and cost-effective packaging solution. By Geography, The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate, due to the rising harvest of multiple variant flowers.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ley4sf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

