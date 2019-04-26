Global Cut Resistant Gloves Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Key Players - 3M, Ansell,. Honeywell International, KCWW, & MSA
Apr 26, 2019, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cut Resistant Gloves Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cut resistant gloves market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023.
The rising risks of physical injuries associated with labor-intensive industries will lead the cut resistant gloves market to register significant growth during the forecast period. Labor-intensive industries including the construction, manufacturing, chemicals, and food processing are prone to injuries including the abrasion cuts, slicing cuts, and impact cuts. As a result, increasing incidences of impact-related injuries are influencing employers for mandating protective hand equipment for their employees, thus, contributing to the rising cut resistant gloves market growth.
Market Overview
Increasing product innovations
One of the growth drivers of the global cut resistant gloves market is increasing product innovations. Continuous product advances by existing players in the global cut resistant gloves market drive market growth and will continue to boost sales of products during the forecast period.
Low adoption of cut resistant gloves in developing regions
One of the challenges in the growth of the global cut resistant gloves market is the low adoption of cut resistant gloves in developing regions. Most developed countries have such workplace safety rules and regulations, but many developing economies either completely lack such regulations or implement them in a lax manner, which will pose a challenge to the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Manufacturers primarily focus on partnering with technology providers to gain a competitive edge in the market, improve their product offerings, and increase their customer base. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of strategic alliances
- Adoption of modular cleanrooms
- Technical advances
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M
- ANSELL LTD.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- KCWW
- MSA
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehcopj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article