Global Cyber Insurance (Standalone, Packaged) Market Report 2022 - Increasing Media Coverage of Business Attacks Increased the Desire for Businesses to Secure Cyber Insurance Policies

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cyber Insurance Market - Analysis By Insurance Type (Standalone, Packaged), Organization, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cyber Insurance Market was valued at USD 9.98 Billion in the year 2021.

Cyber insurance is growing in popularity across small, medium, and large-scale industries, driven by technological advances. In addition, the increasing media coverage of business attacks increased the desire for businesses to secure cyber insurance policies in the market.

Also, the growing adoption of digitization, rapid developments in the technologies, cloud-based storage systems, Big Data, IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI) in business are frequently exposed to security breaches which have led various firms to adopt cybersecurity insurance in the market.

Based on the Insurance Type segment, the Standalone segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Cyber Insurance market in the year 2027. This is because most of the Standalone policies provide media liability insurance, which covers claims alleging libel or slander, invasion of privacy or other wrongdoings. In addition, the Standalone policy covers various property exposures, such as business interruption, data loss/destruction, and funds transfer loss.

Americas region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Cyber Insurance market followed by APAC & Europe. Americas is capable of investing heavily in R&D activities, which in turn contributes to the advancement of cyber insurance technology in the market.

Cloud computing has eroded traditional IT boundaries, opened up new markets, promoted mobile devices, and helped to advance unified communications. As a result, modern cyber security is pushing firms to use more sophisticated insurance models to protect sensitive data on the cloud. All these factors are propelling the growth of the cyber insurance market.

Further, the presence of a majority of players worldwide in the cyber insurance market is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the market globally. Leading players like Allianz have a product like Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) that has a long experience in cyber insurance, protecting organizations against cyber-crime and digital threats.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Cyber Insurance market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Cyber Insurance Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Cyber Insurance Market by Insurance Type (Standalone, Packaged).

The report analyses the Cyber Insurance Market by Organization (Large Enterprises, SMEs).

The report analyses the Cyber Insurance Market by Application (Healthcare, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Others).

The Global Cyber Insurance Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , Brazil , United Kingdom , Germany , France , China , Japan , India , South Korea , Singapore ).

, , , , , , , , , , ). Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Insurance Type, by organization and by application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

Allianz Group

AIG

AXA XL

AON Plc.

Liberty Mutual

Chubb Limited

Beazley

Travelers

Axis Capital

CNA Financial

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Cyber Insurance Market: Product Overview



4. Global Cyber Insurance Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market: Market Indicators

4.2 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.3 Global Cyber Insurance Market: Growth and Forecast

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cyber Insurance Market



5. Global Cyber Insurance Market: Segmental Analysis

5.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Segmentation, By Insurance Type

5.2 Competitive Positioning of Cyber Insurance Market: By Insurance Type (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By Standalone, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

5.4 By Packaged, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



6. Global Cyber Insurance Market: Analysis By Organization

6.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Segmentation, By Organization

6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Cyber Insurance Market, By Organization (2021 & 2027)

6.3 By Large Enterprise, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

6.4 By SME's, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



7. Global Cyber Insurance Market: Analysis By Application

7.1 Global Cyber Insurance Market Segmentation, By Application

7.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Cyber Insurance Market, By Application (2021 & 2027)

7.3 By Healthcare, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

7.4 By IT & Telecom, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

7.5 By BFSI, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

7.6 By Others, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027



8. Global Cyber Insurance Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Cyber Insurance Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a2t367

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets