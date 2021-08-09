Global Cyber Security Market Research Report 2021-2027 - Developed Markets Lead from the Front But Developing Markets Turn Hotspots for Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cyber Security - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cyber Security Market to Reach $296.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cyber Security estimated at US$162.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$296.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Endpoint Security, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$100.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Network Security segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.4% CAGR



The Cyber Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$70 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.



Cloud Security Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR



In the global Cloud Security segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$24.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$40.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Internet & the Modern Digital Infrastructure

Recent Market Activity

Key Statistical Findings

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues for Organizations, Brings Importance of 'Cyber Security' to the Forefront

Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Organizational Adoption of Cyber Security Solutions

Difficult Economic Environment Increases Cyber Crime Attacks - Magnifies the Business Case for Cyber Security

Outlook

Developed Markets Lead from the Front But Developing Markets Turn Hotspots for Growth

Competitive Landscape

Consolidation Wave in Cyber Security Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Avast Software ( Czech Republic )

) Booz Allen Hamilton ( USA )

( ) CA Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( Israel )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) CSC ( USA )

) Deloitte LLP ( USA )

) Forcepoint LLC. ( USA )

) F-Secure Corporation ( Finland )

) IBM Corporation ( USA )

) Juniper Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) Kaspersky Lab ( Russia )

) Lockheed Martin Corporation ( USA )

) McAfee, Inc. ( USA )

) Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) Northrop Grumman Corp. ( USA )

) Panda Security ( Spain )

) SafeNet, Inc ( USA )

) Sophos PLC (UK)

Symantec Corporation ( USA )

) Trend Micro Incorporated ( USA )

) Utimaco Safeware AG ( Germany )

) Wisekey SA ( Switzerland )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Major Trends & Growth Drivers

Rise in Volume & Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Increased Adoption of Cyber Security Solutions & Services

Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Robust Demand for Cyber Security Solutions & Services

Trojan: Fastest Growing Data-Stealing Malware

Hactivism on the Prowl - Creates Need for Efficient Cyber Security Solutions

for Efficient Cyber Security Solutions APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat

Instances of Cyberterrorism to Strengthen Demand for Cyber Security Solutions & Services

Security Threats from Virtualization & Cloud Infrastructure Deployments to Drive Demand for Cyber Security Solutions in Government & Private Organizations

Inherent Security Challenges of Mobile Infrastructure Lends Traction to Cyber Security Market

Phenomenal Rise of Social Networking Sites Drives Usage Case for Cyber Security Solutions

IPv6 Boosts Adoption of Cyber Security Solutions and Services

Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continues to Drive Demand for Cyber Security

Government Sector - A Major Revenue Contributor

Priority for Cyber Threat Listed by Country

Growing Use of Cyber Security Solutions in Public Utilities for Securing Smart Grid Infrastructure

Cyber Security Seeks New Opportunities in Defense Applications

Private Organizations Lend Traction to Growth in Cyber Security Market

High Usage of Digital Platforms Makes Private Establishments Highly Vulnerable to Cyber Security Threats

Cyber Security Turns into a Top Investment Priority for Businesses

Cyber Security - A Critical Necessity in Banking and Finance Sector

Major External & Internal Breaches in Financial Services Sector

Top Security Initiatives by Industry Segment

Mobile Banking Keeps Cyber Security Busy

Broker Dealers & Investment Advisers in Securities Market too Embrace Cyber Security Solutions

Regulatory Compliance: A High Priority for Financial Institutions

Advanced Solutions Gain Traction in Financial Services Sector

Key Barriers in Cyber Security for Financial Services Sector

Telecommunication and IT

DOS Attacks Threaten Mobile Network Security - Drive Demand for Cyber Security Solutions in Telecom Industry

Overbilling Attack: A Business Case for Cyber Security Solutions in Telecom Industry

VPN to Make Telecommunication Networks More Safer

Opportunities for Wireless Network Security in Telecom Industry

Production Systems Also Seek Cyber Security

Growing Demand in Healthcare Sector

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment

Key Issues

Major Restraints to Effective Cyber Security in Enterprises

Inadequate Budget - The Key Constraint

Lack of Comprehensive Security Solutions

Lack of Alignment between Business Objectives and Security

External Threats More Recognized than Internal Threats

Most Organizations Continue to Remain Reactive Rather than Proactive

Availability of 'Freemium' and Free Products Niggles the Market

Growing Sophistication & Complexity of Security Threats - A Challenge to Reckon With for Cyber Security Solution Providers

Advanced Security Solutions - The Need of the Hour

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 213

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yff5fo

