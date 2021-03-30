Global Cybersecurity Market Report 2020-2030: Defining Future Growth Strategies for Critical National Infrastructure, First Responders, Mass Transportation, and Border Security

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry Convergence is Driving the Global Cybersecurity Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing number of cyber-attacks across sectors has resulted in compromised confidential information, network outages, and loss of control over essential computing resources. With the increase in digital infrastructures, mobile users, and wireless network usage with the advent of IoT, the attack surfaces for cyber threats have been increasing exponentially in recent years. Phishing attacks, abuse of privileges, malware infections, ransomware, skimming of digital cards, DDoS attacks, and data leakages are a few of the top threat vectors haunting every sector and industry.

In a rapidly evolving cybersecurity threat landscape, the sophistication of attacks is making security an increasing challenge for people, technology, and processes, the multilateral system of security needed to protect business-critical data. Changing regulations across geopolitical boundaries are layering compliance requirements on top of the core need for security at a time when more devices than ever before are connected to networks.

Most organizations have run their physical and digital security teams, data, and systems as separate silos. While a move towards security convergence has been a common trend in the industry for a while now, the momentum of that convergence has accelerated in recent years as threats have become more multi-faceted and different systems are increasingly digitized and connected.

The aim of this study is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the cybersecurity industry and to provide insights on trends, threats, and opportunities to global security leaders, businesses, and governments. It illustrates how markets and business models are evolving in the cybersecurity industry and identifies the potential opportunities in the security industry.

