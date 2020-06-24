Global Cybersecurity Market Report (2020 to 2030) - COVID-19 Growth and Change

DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cybersecurity market.

This report focuses on cybersecurity market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the cybersecurity market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $149.46 billion in 2019 to $152.21 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.83%. The slow growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities that led to decline in the bottom line. As a result, companies' budgets for cybersecurity software is expected to decline. The market is then expected to recover and reach $208.28 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 11.02%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cybersecurity? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Cybersecurity market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider cybersecurity market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The cybersecurity market section of the report gives context. It compares the cybersecurity market with other segments of the cybersecurity market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, cybersecurity indicators comparison.

The cybersecurity market consists of sales of cybersecurity software and related services. Cybersecurity is a practice of protecting the network, computers, mobile devices, hardware, electronic systems and data from digital or malicious attacks. It is also known as electronic information security and information technology security. Cybersecurity can be segregated into categories including network security, application security, information security, operational security and others.



North America was the largest region in cybersecurity market in 2019.



In August 2019, Cisco Systems Inc., an American multinational technology conglomerate completed the acquisition of Sentryo, a France-based company that is engaged in providing cybersecurity solutions and assets visibility for industrial control systems (ICS). This acquisition is expected to enhance Cisco's security with unparalleled device visibility in operational technology (OT) environment which would provide engineers with deeper visibility into assets to secure and optimize their industrial networks. Sentryo is engaged in designing and developing threat intelligence and network monitoring platforms that offer cyber-resilience for data acquisition networks, supervisory control, and industrial control systems.



The increasing use of unlicensed or pirated software is a significant threat to the cybersecurity market. Pirate software refers to the unauthorized copy of the software, which is a replica of the original software. Internet-based piracy of software and solutions is an emerging issue for the industry. According to the BSA global software survey published in June 2018, despite the 2% drop in the pirated software installation rates, the unlicensed software was being installed at alarming rates during 2016 and 2017, accounting for 37% of software installed on personal computers. The organizations purchasing unlicensed software packages and a computer with pirated software installed can impede the growth of bottom line and induce unprecedented security risk. Thus, this high rate of software piracy is hindering the growth of the cybersecurity market.



Increasing government investments in cybersecurity solutions is a major trend shaping the growth of the cybersecurity industry. For instance, in October 2019, the UK government has announced a multi-million investment project of $48 million (36 million) to protect the country's businesses from cyberattacks. This scheme combines the government's partnership with leading tech firms such as ARM as a part of the government's digital security by design initiative, which was backed previously by Microsoft and Google. The government funding will help to detect future threats and mitigate their effects including terrorism, financial extortion and damaging established systems. Thus, increasing investments by the governments globally are likely to create large avenues for expansion for the players operating in the cybersecurity market over the forthcoming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cybersecurity Market Characteristics



3. Cybersecurity Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Cybersecurity Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Cybersecurity Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Cybersecurity Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Cybersecurity Market, Segmentation By Solution, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Cybersecurity Market, Segmentation By Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Cybersecurity Market, Segmentation By Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.4. Global Cybersecurity Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Cybersecurity Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Cybersecurity Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Cybersecurity Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Market



7. China Cybersecurity Market



8. India Cybersecurity Market



9. Japan Cybersecurity Market



10. Australia Cybersecurity Market



11. Indonesia Cybersecurity Market



12. South Korea Cybersecurity Market



13. Western Europe Cybersecurity Market



14. UK Cybersecurity Market



15. Germany Cybersecurity Market



16. France Cybersecurity Market



17. Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market



18. Russia Cybersecurity Market



19. North America Cybersecurity Market



20. USA Cybersecurity Market



21. South America Cybersecurity Market



22. Brazil Cybersecurity Market



23. Middle East Cybersecurity Market



24. Africa Cybersecurity Market



25. Cybersecurity Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Cybersecurity Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Cybersecurity Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. AVG Technologies NV

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Check Point Software Technologies

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Cisco Systems

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. CyberArk

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. F5 Networks

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cybersecurity Market



27. Cybersecurity Market Trends And Strategies



28. Cybersecurity Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



