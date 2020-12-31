Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Dec 31, 2020, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare and progressive genetic disorder that is characterized by an abnormal movement of sodium and chloride across the gastrointestinal and respiratory tracts. This disorder can cause the development of viscous secretions in the lungs, pancreas, intestines and liver. The management and treatment of CF involve physical therapy, gene therapy, physiotherapy and nutritional support. Along with this, gene therapy and medicinal drugs, such as pancreatic enzyme supplements, mucolytics, bronchodilators and cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators are also used for targeting cellular interactomes and symptomatic improvement. These drugs can be administered to the patient orally or by inhalation.
The rising incidence of cystic fibrosis across the globe, along with improvements in the diagnostic technologies of the disorder, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance (CFTR) modulators as a treatment alternative is also providing a boost to the market growth. CFTRs are configured to regulate the flow of water and chloride through cell linings of the lungs and other organs and correct the malfunctioning protein in the body.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of personalized drug therapy, molecular prosthetics and innovative drugs with improved efficacy, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures, increasing health consciousness, and awareness regarding the available treatment options for cystic fibrosis, are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Alaxia, Alcresta Therapeutics Inc., Allergan, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drug molecule type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Drug Class
6.1 Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Mucolytics
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Bronchodilators
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 CFTR Modulators
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Antibiotics
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Drug Molecule Type
7.1 Small Molecule Drugs
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Biologics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
8.1 Oral Drugs
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Inhaled Drugs
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Hospitals
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Clinics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Abbvie Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Alaxia
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Alcresta Therapeutics Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Allergan
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 AstraZeneca
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Gilead Sciences Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Merck & Co., Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Novartis AG
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
