Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.



Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare and progressive genetic disorder that is characterized by an abnormal movement of sodium and chloride across the gastrointestinal and respiratory tracts. This disorder can cause the development of viscous secretions in the lungs, pancreas, intestines and liver. The management and treatment of CF involve physical therapy, gene therapy, physiotherapy and nutritional support. Along with this, gene therapy and medicinal drugs, such as pancreatic enzyme supplements, mucolytics, bronchodilators and cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators are also used for targeting cellular interactomes and symptomatic improvement. These drugs can be administered to the patient orally or by inhalation.



The rising incidence of cystic fibrosis across the globe, along with improvements in the diagnostic technologies of the disorder, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance (CFTR) modulators as a treatment alternative is also providing a boost to the market growth. CFTRs are configured to regulate the flow of water and chloride through cell linings of the lungs and other organs and correct the malfunctioning protein in the body.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of personalized drug therapy, molecular prosthetics and innovative drugs with improved efficacy, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures, increasing health consciousness, and awareness regarding the available treatment options for cystic fibrosis, are projected to drive the market further.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Alaxia, Alcresta Therapeutics Inc., Allergan, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug molecule type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drug Class

6.1 Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Mucolytics

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Bronchodilators

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 CFTR Modulators

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Antibiotics

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Drug Molecule Type

7.1 Small Molecule Drugs

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Biologics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

8.1 Oral Drugs

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Inhaled Drugs

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Hospitals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Clinics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Abbvie Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Alaxia

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Alcresta Therapeutics Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Allergan

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 AstraZeneca

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Gilead Sciences Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Merck & Co., Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Novartis AG

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



