Global Cytotoxic Drugs and HPAPI Manufacturing Markets 2022-2035: Increasing Demand has Led to a Rise in the Number of HPAPIs in the Overall Pharmaceutical Development Pipeline

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cytotoxic Drugs and HPAPI Manufacturing Market by Type of Product, Company Size, Scale of Operation, Type of Molecule, Type of Highly Potent Finished Dosage Form, and Key Geographies, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Cytotoxic Drugs and HPAPI Manufacturing Market 2022-2035" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the HPAPI and cytotoxic drug manufacturing market, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

Aided by the ongoing advancements in clinical pharmacology and oncology research, as well as the rising demand for targeted therapies, high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) and cytotoxic drugs have emerged as one of the key areas of interest for researchers and drug developers worldwide.

One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future growth potential of the HPAPI and cytotoxic drug manufacturing market over the coming years. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. The report also features a likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across important parameters.

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

Frequently Asked Questions



What are the current opportunities within the HPAPI and cytotoxic drug market?

The cytotoxic drugs and HPAPI manufacturing market is presently considered as one of the most powerful and dynamic sectors of the pharmaceutical industry.

At present, more than 40% of the total number of drugs are highly potent in nature. Further, around 60% of the HPAPIs are being developed against oncological indications. Considering the upsurge in demand for novel anti-cancer therapeutics, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), high potency compounds have generated significant interest among several researchers and industry stakeholders.

What is the need for contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) in the HPAPI and cytotoxic drug domain?

The manufacturing of highly potent APIs and cytotoxic drugs requires an adequate working environment (to prevent cross contamination within multi-product assets), stringent manufacturing protocols (to comply with the established regulatory standards) and a trained workforce (to satisfactorily handle highly potent materials).

In addition, it requires an expensive infrastructure, which is often complex to engineer, install and maintain. As a result, various companies rely on third party service providers to leverage their technologies for manufacturing highly potent and cytotoxic compounds and achieve greater operational flexibility. The inherent expertise of CMOs is believed to be capable of enabling reduction in the time-to-market a product and offer significant cost-benefits.

What is the current market landscape and recent trends in the HPAPI and cytotoxic drug contract manufacturing domain?

Presently, close to 145 companies have the required capabilities to offer HPAPI and cytotoxic drug manufacturing services across different scales of operation.

In addition, several contract service providers are entering into strategic alliances in order to consolidate their presence in this field and enhance their existing capabilities to meet the growing demand for high potency molecules. It is worth mentioning that close to 50% of the expansion activities carried out in this market have been focused on improving the existing manufacturing facilities for highly potent molecules, through the addition of new structures and equipment.

What are the key challenges faced by HPAPI and cytotoxic drug CMOs?

The primary challenge faced during the manufacturing of highly potent APIs and cytotoxic drugs is related to limiting / altogether preventing cross-contamination of the highly potent molecule with other molecules being produced at the same site.

Further, the lack of information related to safe exposure levels and toxicity of new chemical entities can risk the lives of workers and harm the environment. As a result, comprehensive management systems are required for safe handling and containment of highly potent molecules.

In addition, proper cleaning techniques and waste treatment systems are extremely essential while producing such compounds.

What are the key value drivers in the HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturing market?

The increasing demand for cytotoxic drugs has led to a rise in the number of HPAPIs in the overall pharmaceutical development pipeline. In order to cater to the growing demand for the production of such drug candidates, there is a requirement for safe manufacturing and containment technologies.

Even though some pharmaceutical companies have made considerable investments to establish in-house capabilities, the capital-intensive nature and specialized containment requirements make the role of contract manufacturers crucial, specifically for small and mid-sized players.

How is the revenue generation potential associated with cytotoxic drugs and HPAPI manufacturing market likely to evolve in the coming years?

The cytotoxic drugs and HPAPI manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12% in the coming years. Currently, in terms of type of molecule, the market is likely to be driven by highly potent small molecules. However, this trend is expected to change in the foreseen future, as the demand for highly potent biologics, such as cell and gene therapies, increases further.

In addition, in terms of scale of operation, majority share of the contract service revenues is expected to be generated by commercial scale manufacturing operations. Specifically, in terms of geography, the cytotoxic drugs and HPAPI manufacturing market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace (~13%), in the long term.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Antonella Mancuso and Maria Elena Guadagno (Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Business Director, BSP Pharmaceuticals)

and (Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Business Director, BSP Pharmaceuticals) Stacy McDonald and Jennifer L. Mitcham (Ex-Group Product Manager and Ex-Director-Business Development); Abul Khair (Business Development Associate, Catalent)

and (Ex-Group Product Manager and Ex-Director-Business Development); (Business Development Associate, Catalent) Roberto Margarita (Business Development Director, CordenPharma)

(Business Development Director, CordenPharma) Klaus Hellerbrand (Managing Director, ProJect Pharmaceutics)

(Managing Director, ProJect Pharmaceutics) Kevin Rosenthal (Ex-Business Head, Formulations and Finished Products, Alphora research)

(Ex-Business Head, Formulations and Finished Products, Alphora research) Mark Wright (Ex-Site Head, Grangemouth, Piramal Healthcare)

(Ex-Site Head, Grangemouth, Piramal Healthcare) Allison Vavala (Ex-Senior Manager, Business Development, Helsinn)

(Ex-Senior Manager, Business Development, Helsinn) Valentino Mandelli (Marketing and Sales Manager, Pharma, Cerbios-Pharma)

(Marketing and Sales Manager, Pharma, Cerbios-Pharma) Javier E. Aznarez Araiz (Ex-Business Development, Idifarma)

COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

HPAPI Contract Manufacturers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

Highly Potent FDF Contract Manufacturers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

HPAPI and Highly Potent FDF Contract Manufacturers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

COMPANY PROFILES: HPAPI AND CYTOTOXIC DRUG MANUFACTURERS IN NORTH AMERICA

AbbVie

Cambrex

Catalent

Pfizer CentreOne

Piramal Pharma Solutions

COMPANY PROFILES: HPAPI AND CYTOTOXIC DRUG MANUFACTURERS IN EUROPE

Abzena

Aenova

CARBOGEN AMCIS

Hovione

Lonza

COMPANY PROFILES: HPAPI AND CYTOTOXIC DRUG MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC AND REST OF THE WORLD

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Scinopharm

STA Pharmaceutical (a WuXi AppTec company)

Syngene

Teva API

LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

AbbVie

Abzena

ACES Pharma

Adare Pharma Solutions

ADC Biotechnology

ADC Therapeutics

ADIENNE Pharma and Biotech

Aenova

AGC Pharma Chemicals (A subsidiary of AGC Group)

Agno Pharma

AIMEDBIO

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

ALB Technology

Alcami

Alkermes

Almac

Alphora Research

Altasciences

Alvogen

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

AMPAC Fine Chemicals (A SK pharmteco company)

Angelini Fine Chemicals (A subsidiary of Angelini Pharma)

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Antengene

ANVI Pharma

Aptuit (An Evotec company)

Ardena

Arevipharma (Acquired by Yonsung Group)

Aspen API

Astellas Pharma

Astorg

AstraZeneca

Asymchem Laboratories

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

Avra Laboratories (Acquired by Advent International)

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Bio-Synthesis

BioTechnique

BioVectra

BiVictriX Therapeutics

BOC Sciences

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bolt Biotherapeutics

Boryung Pharmaceutical

Bright Peak Therapeutics

Bristol Myers Squibb

BrYet Health

Bryllan

BSP Pharmaceuticals

Bushu Pharmaceuticals

Byondis

Cambrex

Capsugel (A Lonza company)

CARBOGEN AMCIS (A Dishman Carbogen Amcis Group company)

Catalent

CellMosaic

Celon Laboratories

Cerbios-Pharma

ChemCon

ChemPartner

CordenPharma

CoreRx

Creative Biolabs

CritiTech

Curia

Custom Pharmaceutical Services (A part of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories)

Cytopharma

Daiichi Sankyo

Dalton Pharma Services

Dipharma

Divi's Laboratories

DOTTIKON EXCLUSIVE SYNTHESIS

EirGen Pharma (Acquired by OPKO Health)

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Enteris BioPharma (A subsidiary of SWK Holdings)

Esteve

Eurofins Scientific

EVER Pharma

Excella (Acquired by Fareva)

Exelixis

Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici

Fareva

Farmabios (A PharmaZell Group company)

Farmhispania

Femtogenix

Fermion (A subsidiary of Orion)

Flamma

Formex (A subsidiary of Biotech Investment Group (BIG))

Formosa Laboratories

Fresenius Kabi

Frontida BioPharm (Acquired by Adare Pharma Solutions)

Fujimoto Chemicals

GeneQuantum Healthcare

Genmab

GENTEC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Gilead Sciences

Glycotope

Goodwin Biotechnology

GP Pharm

GTP Bioways

Gustave Roussy

Helsinn Advanced Synthesis

Heraeus

Hovione

ICROM

Idifarma (Acquired by Ardena)

IDT Australia

Iksuda Therapeutics

ImmunoGen

Indena

Ind-Swift Laboratories

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Biotech

Kodiak Sciences

Kohlberg

Kyongbo Pharmaceutical (A subsidiary of Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical)

LakePharma

Laurus Synthesis

LegoChem Biosciences

Levena Biopharma (A subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics)

Lonza

Lotus Pharmaceuticals

Lubrizol Life Science

MabPlex

Mac-Chem (A NMS Group Company)

Magle Chemoswed

Malladi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Mayne Pharma

McSAF

MEDICHEM

Merck

Mersana Therapeutics

Metrics Contract Services

MilliporeSigma

Minafin

Minakem (A subsidiary of Minafin)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Mubadala

MuseChem

Natco Pharma

Navrogen

NBE-Therapeutics

NerPharMa

NJ Bio

Normon

Novartis

Novasep

Oasmia Pharmaceutical

OEP Pharma

Olon

Oncotec Pharma Produktion

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Parabolic Drugs

Patheon (Acquired by Thermo Fischer Scientific)

PCI Pharma Services

Pensatech Pharma

Pfanstiehl

Pfizer

Pfizer CentreOne

Pharmacare Premium

Pharmaceutics International

Pharmascience

PharmaZell

PILA PHARMA

Piramal Pharma Solutions

PrasFarma

Procos (A subsidiary of CBC)

ProJect Pharmaceutics

Pyxis Oncology

Quadira Biosciences

Quotient Sciences

Recipharm

Recro Pharma

Regis Technologies

RemeGen

Richman Chemical

SafeBridge Consultants (Acquired by Trinity Consultants)

Sai Life Sciences

Sanofi

Sartorius

ScinoPharm Taiwan

Seagen

Seattle Genetics

SEQENS (Acquired by SK Capital Partners)

Shionogi Pharma

Siegfried

Sigma-Aldrich Fine Chemicals (SAFC) (a Sigma-Aldrich company)

SK biotek

SK Capital

Societal CDMO

Sofpromed

Somatek

SOTIO Biotech

STA Pharmaceutical (A WuXi AppTec company)

Stason Pharmaceuticals

Sterling Pharma Solutions

Sutro Biopharma

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI)

SWK Holdings

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services

Synaffix

Synbias Pharma

Syngene

Synthon

TBD-Biodiscovery

Tergus Pharma

Teva API

TRIO Pharmaceuticals

Tubulis

University of Goettingen

UPM Pharmaceuticals

Vectura

Veranova

VERAXA Biotech

VUAB Pharma (A SAFICHEM company)

VxP Pharma

Wavelength Pharmaceuticals (A subsidiary of SEQENS)

WuXi Biologics

ZNZ Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/szmg8r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets