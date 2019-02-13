Global Dairy Alternatives Market Outlook 2019-2025 - Rising Investments in the Industry/ Launch of Innovative Products / Transition from Soy Milk to Almond Milk

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Dairy Alternatives Market (By Products - Soy Milk, Almond Milk & Rice Milk; By Application - Food & Beverage; By Region - North America, Asia Pacific & Europe) Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dairy alternatives also known as plant-based milk is one of the emerging categories of functional and specialty beverage across the world. These are fluids emanating from the breakdown of plant material which is later extracted in water, followed by homogenization of such fluids. It is similar to cow's milk in appearance and consistency. Dairy alternatives are broadly classified into five categories - cereal based, legume-based, nut-based, seed based and pseudocereal based. Out of these, legume-based soy milk enjoys the highest popularity.

Hitherto mainstream dairy alternatives such as soy, almond, and coconut milk have enjoyed the highest popularity among consumers. Innovation in the segment has witnessed consumer demand transitioning towards evolving alternative non-dairy bases such as pecan, quinoa, hazelnut, cashew, and flax milk.

Dairy alternatives industry has been witnessing natural boom owing to various benefits over conventional dairy beverages. The growth of the global dairy alternative market is fuelled by rising incidences of lactose intolerance, nutritional benefits of dairy alternatives, growing beverage industry, and increasing disposable income. However, the market faces several challenges due to the high price of products, regulatory hurdle, and issues related to product contamination.

Future forecasts of dairy alternative market overall and across various sub-segments till 2025 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global dairy alternatives market.

Major industry players operating in the global dairy alternatives market include The Whitewave Foods Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company and Blue Diamond Growers, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology



3. Dairy Alternative

3.1 Overview

3.2 Classification



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Products

4.2.2 Market Share by Application

4.2.3 Market Share by Distribution Channel

4.2.5 Market Share by Region



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Products

5.1.1 Soy Milk

5.1.1.1 Overview

5.1.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Almond Milk

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Rice Milk

5.1.3.1 Overview

5.1.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.1.3 Market Share by Type

5.2.2 Beverage

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2.3 Market Share by Region



6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 The US

6.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2.2 Market Share by Products

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.2 Market Share by Products



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Rising Investments in the Industry

7.1.2 Launch of Innovative Products

7.1.4 Transition from Soy Milk to Almond Milk

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rising Incidences of Lactose Intolerance

7.2.2 Associated Nutritional Benefits

7.2.3 Growing Beverage Industry

7.2.4 Increasing Disposable Income

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 High Price of Products

7.3.2 Regulatory Hurdle

7.3.3 Product Contamination



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles

9.1 The Whitewave Foods Company (Danone)

9.2 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

9.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.4 Blue Diamond Growers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nt2bbk/global_dairy?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

