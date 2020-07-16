Global Dairy Enzymes Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)

DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dairy Enzymes Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dairy enzymes market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.



The market is driven by the increasing consumption of cheese, yogurt, and other dairy products in the developing markets. Increasing competition in the market, for staying ahead in the dynamic dairy sector, requires the best technology and expertise to remain flexible, efficient, and profitable.



The rising demand for various dairy-incorporated processed foods is also boosting the market's sales. With the growing concern about lactose intolerance, there is an increasing application of dairy enzymes in low-lactose products.



Increasing Digestive Heath Concerns are Boosting the Demand for Fermented Milk Products



The high prevalence of digestive disorders has boosted the demand for fermented milk products across the world. Yogurt is an example of a probiotic milk drink that is available in both drinkable form as well in the traditional form - in different flavors, which makes it one of the most preferred food products, by consumers who are seeking products that provide benefits to their digestive health.



Probiotics are a driving force within the booming digestive health products category, and they are being consumed by people of all age groups. The progressive inclination of the consumers toward digestive health-oriented products has kept probiotic food products as a requisite. The ongoing trends of healthy hydration and healthy snacking are the other important factors that are augmenting the sales of fermented dairy products across different regions. This, in turn, will boost the market growth.



Asia-Pacific is Exhibiting a Growing Demand



The market for dairy enzymes in the Asia-Pacific region is in its initial growth stage. This is majorly attributed to the changing food habits of the people, including the comsumption of dairy products for breakfast. Products, like yogurt drinks, are experiencing a growing trend in the Asia-Pacific market, majorly due to their convenience.



The presence of drinkable yogurts and their growing popularity are expected to bridge the yogurt consumption gap created in the past couple of years, to some extent. The heavy competition in the market, due to the presence of various large and small players, including several regional players, has led to a huge number of products in the market. This, in turn, has developed the Asia-Pacific region into a competitive market.



Competitive Landscape



The global dairy enzymes market is a fragmented one, with various global and regional players. The active companies are involved in new product developments, expansions, and acquisitions, in order to keep up with the competition. Some of the major players are expanding their global presence, by acquiring manufacturers in foreign countries.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables and Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Lactase

5.1.2 Lipase

5.1.3 Proteases

5.1.4 Microbial Rennet

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Milk

5.2.2 Cheese

5.2.3 Yogurt

5.2.4 Desserts and Ice-cream

5.2.5 Infant Formula

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Position Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Novozymes

6.4.2 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

6.4.3 DuPont

6.4.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6.4.5 Kerry Group PLC

6.4.6 Advanced Enzyme Technologies

6.4.7 Nature BioScience Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.8 Megazyme Ltd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



