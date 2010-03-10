Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market to 2025 - Favorable Marketing & Correct Positioning of Dairy Alternatives Present Opportunities
The "Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global dairy free yogurt market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising number of lactose intolerant people, rising health consciousness among consumers and growing consumer preference for a vegan diet.
The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented based on type into almond, coconut, soy, oat, rice, hemp, cashew and others. In 2018, almond segment is valued to rule with the highest market share by 2025.
The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented in flavour into original/plain, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, mango, raspberry, peach and others. In 2018, original/plain segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.
The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented in end-user into supermarkets/hypermarkets, retail & grocery stores and online market. In 2018, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is valued to rule with highest market share.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Overview of Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market
1.4 Currency and Pricing
1.5 Limitation
1.6 Markets Covered
2 Market Segmentation
2.1 Markets Covered
2.2 Geographic Scope
2.3 Years Considered For the Study
2.4 Currency and Pricing
2.5 Research Methodology
2.6 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders
2.7 Secondary Sources
2.8 Assumptions
3 Market Overview
3.1 Drivers
3.1.1 Rising Number of Lactose Intolerant People
3.1.2 Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers
3.1.3 Growing Consumer Preference For a Vegan Diet
3.2 Restraints
3.2.1 High Cost of Products
3.3 Opportunities
3.3.1 Increasing Demand of Dairy Alternative Products
3.3.2 Favorable Marketing & Correct Positioning of Dairy Alternatives
3.4 Challenges
3.4.1 Fluctuations In Price of Raw Materials
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
5.1 Sustainability and Manufacturing Process
5.1.1 Kite Hill
5.1.2 So Delicious
5.1.3 Oatly AB
5.1.4 Silk
5.1.5 Alpro
5.1.6 the Luz Almond Company Pty Ltd
6 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Type
6.1 Overview
6.2 Almond
6.3 Coconut
6.4 Cashew
6.5 Soy
6.6 Oat
6.7 Hemp
6.8 Rice
6.9 Others
7 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Flavour
7.1 Overview
7.2 Original/Plain
7.2.1 Almond
7.2.2 Coconut
7.2.3 Cashew
7.2.4 Soy
7.2.5 Oat
7.2.6 Hemp
7.2.7 Rice
7.2.8 Others
7.3 Vanilla
7.3.1 Almond
7.3.2 Coconut
7.3.3 Cashew
7.3.4 Soy
7.3.5 Oat
7.3.6 Hemp
7.3.7 Rice
7.3.8 Others
7.4 Strawberry
7.4.1 Almond
7.4.2 Coconut
7.4.3 Cashew
7.4.4 Soy
7.4.5 Oat
7.4.6 Hemp
7.4.7 Rice
7.4.8 Others
7.5 Blueberry
7.5.1 Almond
7.5.2 Coconut
7.5.3 Cashew
7.5.4 Soy
7.5.5 Oat
7.5.6 Hemp
7.5.7 Rice
7.5.8 Others
7.6 Mango
7.6.1 Almond
7.6.2 Coconut
7.6.3 Cashew
7.6.4 Soy
7.6.5 Oat
7.6.6 Hemp
7.6.7 Rice
7.6.8 Others
7.7 Raspberry
7.7.1 Almond
7.7.2 Coconut
7.7.3 Cashew
7.7.4 Soy
7.7.5 Oat
7.7.6 Hemp
7.7.7 Rice
7.7.8 Others
7.8 Peach
7.8.1 Almond
7.8.2 Coconut
7.8.3 Cashew
7.8.4 Soy
7.8.5 Oat
7.8.6 Hemp
7.8.7 Rice
7.8.8 Others
7.9 Others
8 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by End-User
8.1 Overview
8.2 Household
8.3 Food Service Industry (Horeca)
9 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Distribution Channel
9.1 Overview
9.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
9.3 Retail & Grocery Stores
9.4 Online Markets
10 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market by Geography
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America
10.2.1 Rising Cases of Lactose Intolerance
10.2.2 Declining Consumption of Milk and Milk Based Products
10.2.3 Increasing Mergers and Acquisition
10.2.4 U.S.
10.2.5 Canada
10.2.6 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers
10.3.2 Increasing Demand of Vegan Products
10.3.3 Preference of Dairy Free Products as Compared To Dairy Products
10.3.4 U.K.
10.3.5 Germany
10.3.6 France
10.3.7 Italy
10.3.8 Spain
10.3.9 Turkey
10.3.10 Belgium
10.3.11 Russia
10.3.12 Netherlands
10.3.13 Switzerland
10.3.14 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Increasing Demand of Products Containing Good Bacteria
10.4.2 Increasing Disposable Income
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 China
10.4.5 South Korea
10.4.6 Australia
10.4.7 India
10.4.8 Singapore
10.4.9 Thailand
10.4.10 Malaysia
10.4.11 Indonesia
10.4.12 Philippines
10.4.13 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Availability of Substitutes
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 Lack of Awareness For Dairy Free Products
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
11 Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market, Company Landscape
11.1 Company Share Analysis: Global
11.2 Company Share Analysis: North America
11.3 Company Share Analysis: Europe
11.4 Company Share Analysis: Asia-Pacific
12 Company Profiles
- Oatly AB
- Kite Hill
- The Luz Almond Company Pty Ltd.
- Hain Celestial
- Halsa Foods
- Nush Foods
- Amande yogurt
- Nulac foods
- Nudie
- Yoso
