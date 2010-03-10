Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market to 2025 - Favorable Marketing & Correct Positioning of Dairy Alternatives Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global dairy free yogurt market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising number of lactose intolerant people, rising health consciousness among consumers and growing consumer preference for a vegan diet.

The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented based on type into almond, coconut, soy, oat, rice, hemp, cashew and others. In 2018, almond segment is valued to rule with the highest market share by 2025.

The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented in flavour into original/plain, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, mango, raspberry, peach and others. In 2018, original/plain segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented in end-user into supermarkets/hypermarkets, retail & grocery stores and online market. In 2018, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is valued to rule with highest market share.





3 Market Overview



3.1 Drivers



3.1.1 Rising Number of Lactose Intolerant People



3.1.2 Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers



3.1.3 Growing Consumer Preference For a Vegan Diet



3.2 Restraints



3.2.1 High Cost of Products



3.3 Opportunities



3.3.1 Increasing Demand of Dairy Alternative Products



3.3.2 Favorable Marketing & Correct Positioning of Dairy Alternatives



3.4 Challenges



3.4.1 Fluctuations In Price of Raw Materials







5 Premium Insights



5.1 Sustainability and Manufacturing Process



5.1.1 Kite Hill



5.1.2 So Delicious



5.1.3 Oatly AB



5.1.4 Silk



5.1.5 Alpro



5.1.6 the Luz Almond Company Pty Ltd







12 Company Profiles





Oatly AB

Kite Hill

The Luz Almond Company Pty Ltd.

Hain Celestial

Halsa Foods

Nush Foods

Amande yogurt

Nulac foods

Nudie

Yoso

