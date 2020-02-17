Global Dairy Herd Management Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairy Herd Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.4%. Automated Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Automated Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$51.1 Million to the regionâ€™s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$43.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automated Systems will reach a market size of US$133.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the worldâ€™s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$401 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Afimilk Ltd.; Boumatic Robotics, B.V.; Dairymaster USA Inc.,; DeLaval; Farmtec a. s.; Farmwizard; Fullwood Ltd.; GEA Group AG; Lely Holding S.Ã .r.l.; Pearson International LLC.; SCR (Engineers) Ltd.; Sum-It Computer Systems, Ltd.; Trioliet B.V.; Valley Agricultural Software (VAS); Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP.

