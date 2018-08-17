Global Dairy Intelligence Database 2018: 13 Years of Comparable Data with 5 Year Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Dairy: Global Intelligence Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IC Dairy is a global intelligence database on retail dairy products that offers robust countries and categories data. It is a Cost-effective database saving purchase of 52 country reports separately. It covers 13 years of comparable data with 5 year forecasts including value sales, volume sales and distribution channel sales.

The global Dairy Market is expected to reach USD 593 billion by 2023, witnessing a healthy CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The global dairy sale has surpassed 193626 million Kg in 2017, with milk accounting for the largest category. The global dairy market recorded a volume growth of 1.4% during the past five years. However, it is expected to gain a positive growth during the forecast period.



Market Scope

Overall dairy products market data, volume and value analytics with growth trend (2010-2023).

Distribution channel sales data from 2010-2017

Additional information includes - GDP, per capita consumption, per capita expenditure, economic parameters, population, inflation- food inflation and overall inflation and country currency exchange rates

This Research Data involves study of Dairy Sector across 6 regions, covering 52 major countries which occupies more than 85% of the global market. Database consist of more than 75,000 data points for the period 2010-2023. Below mentioned 9 broad categories are covered in the market that covers various segments, Category definitions and segment definitions.

Butter

Cheese

Cream

Dairy Desserts

Yoghurt

Drinkable Yoghurt

Quark & Fromage Frais

Milk

Sour Milk

Western Europe is expected to lose its Share to Asia-Pacific in 2018







Asia-Pacific holds the leading share in the dairy market which is expected to continue during the forecast period. Western Europe slipped to the second largest market for dairy products witnessing a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. China surpassed a volume consumption of 182.8 million Kg in 2017 witnessing a healthy volume CAGR during the forecast period. Vietnam and China are the fastest growing country in the region driven by a growing economy. US, China, India and Japan are the key leading dairy products market globally. US dominates the dairy market globally with sales reaching USD 71.5 billion by 2023. However, China is expected to surpass the US by 2023 moving at a faster rate of 11.5%.







North America and Western Europe witnessing a flat CAGR owing to matured nature of the market. Argentina recorded a healthy volume growth after a steady CAGR of 3.7% during 2012-2017. However, Brazil dairy market is expected to decline affected by the economic condition. Australia which is one of the key mature markets is expected to recover after its declining volume and value sales. Saudi Arabia which is one of the key countries for dairy consumption in the Middle East & Africa is witnessing the fastest growth rate of 7.8%.







Drinkable Yogurt is finding its feet in North America and Europe







Milk and Cheese remain the largest dairy products market globally occupying a volume share of 77.5%. Fermented dairy products such as drinkable yogurt and sour milk drinks are growing popularity among consumer. Drinkable yogurt is the fastest growing market witnessing a CAGR of 11.4%. Asia-Pacific and North America recorded strong growth in drinkable yogurt sales. Western Europe and North America which are the largest market for Cheese consumption witnessing a flat sale while Asia-Pacific observed a growing hunger for cheese. Strong growth from China and India mainly drives increased cheese consumption in Asia. Central and Eastern Europe remains the largest market for Sour milk drinks witnessing the fastest CAGR of 5.9%.







Expanding retail channels in emerging market driving sales







Supermarkets/hypermarkets account for the dominant share of 54% in the market while online retail is witnessing the faster growth rate. Dairy sales from Specialist retailers recorded USD 64.9 billion in 2017, up 21% from 2012. Departmental Store is the fastest growing channel globally, registered a CAGR of 6.4% during 2012-2017 followed by Pharmacies. Online grocery for dairy products is growing at a faster rate in Western Europe. Drinkable yogurt and sour milk drinks are the fastest growing market in online retail. Drinking milk is another fastest growing dairy category selling online which is primarily driven by flavored milk and powdered milk.







Reasons to Purchase this Dashboard

More Granular: Covers more categories, segments and sub- segments information at country and global level than other market intelligence providers

Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent market data, historic data and market forecast

Ease of comparability: Our analytics is based on standardized definition across globe to facilitate better comparability of market data

View market in different ways among categories and geography to understand where the actual opportunity lies

Market segmentation including quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level data integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Kg Million) data for each segment and sub segment

Understanding of the market due to value and volume changes, intra category competition and distribution channel trends

Develop business strategy to spot growth opportunity and maximize sales in multi-channel distribution through all B2C channels

Dedicated analyst support for research queries and training

Continuous amendment of database yearly with significant changes updated based on scenarios

Customization of the Dashboard







This dashboard can be customized to meet your requirements by adding the country of your choice and qualitative trends on request. Please connect with our Customer Service team, who will ensure you get a dashboard that suits your needs.

Key Topics Covered:





1.Introduction



1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study



1.2 Market Definition







2. Research Approach and Methodology



2.1 Introduction



2.2 Research Designs



2.3 Study Timelines



2.4 Study Phases



2.4.1 Internal sourcese valuation



2.4.2 Research Process



2.4.3 Modeling & triangulation



2.4.4 Data finalization



2.4.5 Expert Validation







3. Market Segmentation



3.1 By Product



3.1.1 Milk



3.1.1.1 Condensed milk



3.1.1.2 Flavored Milk



3.1.1.3 Fresh Milk



3.1.1.4 Powdered Milk



3.1.1.5 UHT Milk



3.1.2 Cream



3.1.2.1 Clotted Cream



3.1.2.2 Double Cream



3.1.2.3 Single Cream



3.1.2.4 Sour Cream



3.1.2.5 Whipping Cream



3.1.2.6 Other Cream



3.1.3 Cheese



3.1.3.1 Natural Cheese



3.1.3.2 Processed Cheese



3.1.3.3 Snack Cheese



3.1.4 Dairy Desserts



3.1.4.1 Canned Desserts



3.1.4.2 Cheesecakes



3.1.4.3 Flans (Puddings/Desserts)



3.1.4.4 Fools



3.1.4.5 Frozen (Puddings/Desserts)



3.1.4.6 Mousses



3.1.4.7 Trifles



3.1.5 Butter



3.1.5.1 Cultured Butter



3.1.5.2 Whey Butter



3.1.5.3 Other Butter



3.1.6 Yogurt



3.1.6.1 Flavored & Fruit Yogurt



3.1.6.2 Plain Yogurt



3.1.7 Sour Milk Drinks



3.1.8 Quark and Fromage Frais



3.1.9 Drinkable Yogurt



3.2 By Geography



3.3 By Distribution Channel



3.3.1 Warehouse Clubs



3.3.2 Department Stores



3.3.3 Pharmacies



3.3.4 Convenience Stores



3.3.5 Specialist Retailers



3.3.6 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets



3.3.7 On-line Retail



3.3.8 Variety Stores



3.3.9 Other Distribution Channel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x3r4jc/global_dairy?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

