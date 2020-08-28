Global Data Acquisition System Market (2019 to 2025) - by Component, Application, End-user, Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Acquisition System Market, by Component, by Application, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

In today's world, rising industrial automation and growing demand for real-time data processing contribute to the adoption of enterprise data acquisition systems. The data collection method is the application of instruments used to gather information by measuring electrical and physical processes with a computer. The data acquisition system consists of hardware modules, including sensors and a programmable software computer. The hardware part of the DAQ serves as an interface between the signal and the PC. DAQ systems gather data from instruments and sensors connected to devices at various industrial sites and relay this data to a central monitoring and control facility.

Data Acquisition System Market size will record significant returns from 2019 to 2025, powered by increased adoption of Industrial IoT (IIoT), increased demand for smart factory solutions, and accelerated evolution of Industry 4.0. Another factor driving market growth is the rise in the adoption of industrial automation technologies. The growing emphasis on monitoring the status of assets in manufacturing companies in order to cope with rising competition in the manufacturing sector and boost financial performance. Through closely analyzing the quality of manufacturing operations is expected to also help business growth in the data acquisition system. The need for remote monitoring of data, regardless of time and place, also plays a key role in the development of data acquisition systems.

With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019. The declining trend in market sizes is expected to not only sustains but will also amplify itself in year 2020 hugely disturbing the economies worldwide.

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Research & Analysis, Manufacturing & Quality, Asset Condition Monitoring and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Aerospace Defense & Government Services, Energy, Automotive, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the forerunners in the Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market. Companies such as Fortive Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Inc., and Ametek, Inc., General Electric (GE) Co., National Instrument Corporation, and Rockwell Automation, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers : 2019,Oct - 2015,Apr) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by Component

4.1 Global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Hardware Market by Region

4.2 Global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Software Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by Application

5.1 Global Research & Analysis Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by Region

5.2 Global Manufacturing & Quality Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by Region

5.3 Global Asset Condition Monitoring Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by Region

5.4 Global Other Application Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by End User

6.1 Global Aerospace Defence & Government Services Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by Region

6.2 Global Energy Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by Region

6.3 Global Automotive Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by Region

6.4 Global Wireless Communication & Infrastructure Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by Region

6.5 Global Others Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by Region

7.1 North America Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market

7.2 Europe Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market

7.4 LAMEA Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Schneider Electric SE

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.1.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3 Ametek, Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3.6 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corporation)

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5 Emerson Electric Co.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5.6 SWOT Analysis

8.6 General Electric (GE) Co.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.6.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6.6 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Honeywell International, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.7.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.7.6 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.8.6 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Siemens AG

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expense

8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.9.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.9.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.9.6 SWOT Analysis

8.1 Keysight Technologies, Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Analysis

8.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.10.4 Research & Development Expense

8.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.10.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.10.5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.11 National Instruments Corporation

8.11.1 Company Overview

8.11.2 Financial Analysis

8.11.3 Regional Analysis

8.11.4 Research & Development Expense

8.11.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.11.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.11.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



