Global Data Analytics and Visualization Markets in Augmented and Virtual Reality 2018-2023: Unstructured AR and VR Data is the New Frontier of Analytics
The "Data Analytics and Visualization in Augmented and Virtual Reality 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research assesses AR, MR, and other immersive technology components, the AR/MR ecosystem, and competitive landscape. The report evaluates market opportunities for hardware, software, and services. Analysis takes into consideration market drivers and constraints such as potential regulatory implications.
The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis including forecasts for AR/MR by major hardware components, software, services, semiconductor components, and more. All purchases of Mind Commerce reports includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.
This research also provides specific insights and recommendations for major ecosystem constituents including Advertisers and Media Companies, Artificial Intelligence Providers, Automotive Companies, Broadband Infrastructure Providers, Communication Service Providers, Computing Companies, Data Analytics Providers, Equipment Providers, IoT Suppliers and Service Providers, Semiconductor Companies, Smart City Systems Integrators, Social Media Companies, and Software Developers.
This research also provides an in-depth assessment of the VR market including analysis of VR ecosystem and role of value chain partners, evaluation of recent VR patent filings and intellectual property, analysis of current price metrics VR devices, apps, and content, assessment of key VR companies and solutions with SWOT analysis, analysis of emerging business models and evolution of VR monetization, evaluation of VR component market: devices, software, hardware, platforms, and analysis of key VR growth drivers, market challenges, and emerging opportunities. Detailed forecasts for the VR market through 2023 are included.
This research also provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data market, including business case issues/analysis, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, and a quantitative assessment of the industry with forecasting from 2018 to 2023. This research also evaluates the components of Big Data infrastructure and security framework.
Target Audience:
- Network operators
- Telepresence companies
- AR, MR, and VR companies
- ICT infrastructure providers
- Big Data and Analytics companies
- Robotics and automation companies
- Enterprise across all industry verticals
Key Topics Covered:
Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Augmented Reality Ecosystem
4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Drivers and Opportunities
5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts
6 Company Analysis
7 Conclusions and Recommendations
Virtual Reality (VR) Marketplace: VR Technologies, Companies, Solutions, Devices, Components, Applications and Services 2018 - 2023
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Overview
4 VR Ecosystem Analysis
5 VR Market Forecasts
6 VR Company Analysis
7 Conclusions and Recommendations
The Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Big Data Challenges and Opportunities
4 Big Data Technology and Business Case
5 Key Sectors for Big Data
6 The Big Data Value Chain
7 Big Data Analytics
8 Standardization and Regulatory Initiatives
9 Global Markets and Forecasts for Big Data
10 Key Big Data Players
11 Appendix: Big Data Support of Streaming IoT Data
