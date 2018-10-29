Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2018-2025: Emergence of Social Analytics and Rapid Expansion of Data

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By End-use (BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data analytics outsourcing market is expected to reach USD 10,321.6 million by 2025

The growing need for outsourcing service among organizations to manage growing customer's data is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Data analytics outsourcing allows the companies to reduce operational costs, enhance decision-making, deliver customized offerings, and improve customer services. Increasing use of social media, increase in data generation, and reduction in prices of data storage are expected to accelerate the market growth. Additionally, growing number of smartphone users worldwide has led to the generation of large amounts of data in the form of voice and text and this is further anticipated to propel the demand for data analytics outsourcing over the forecast period.



The growing awareness about the advantages and improved productivity gained through data analytics outsourcing is expected to drive the market growth. Increasing e-commerce sales across the globe are generating a considerable amount of data that needs to be managed by an outsourcing facility. Increasing adoption of SaaS-based analytics and evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are further anticipated to drive demand for data analytics outsourcing.



Most companies across the globe prefer using data analytics to gain insights into large amounts of data through several qualitative and quantitative techniques for expanding market and consumer base. There has been a substantial increase in the data produced by organizations, owing to the expansion of multimedia content, which in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.



The prescriptive segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the emergence of advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and big data.

The marketing analytics segment accounted a significant market share in 2017. This growth can be attributed to the increasing investment by organizations in marketing analytics-based applications to optimize return on investment and its effectiveness.

The BFSI segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the market over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of data analytics outsourcing to minimize risk, reduce costs, and to understand changing consumer preferences

North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and is anticipated to reach USD 3,406.1 million by 2025 owing to the growing adoption of marketing analytics by enterprises to offer best services to clients.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Data Analytics Outsourcing Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, 2014 - 2025

2.2.1 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing market, by region, 2014 - 2025

2.2.2 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing market, by type, 2014 - 2025

2.2.3 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing market, by application, 2014 - 2025

2.2.4 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing market, by end-use, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Data Analytics Outsourcing Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Data Analytics Outsourcing - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Emergence of social analytics and rapid expansion of data

3.4.1.2 Growing adoption of mobile device

3.4.1.3 High adoption of SaaS-based analytics

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Data security and private data issues

3.5 Data Analytics Outsourcing - Comparative Analysis

3.6 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.7 Data Analytics Outsourcing - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Data Analytics Outsourcing - Company Market Share Analysis, 2017

3.9 Data Analytics Outsourcing - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Data Analytics Outsourcing Type Outlook

4.1 Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Share by Type, 2017

4.2 Descriptive

4.3 Predictive

4.4 Prescriptive



Chapter 5 Data Analytics Outsourcing Application Outlook

5.1 Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Share by Application, 2017

5.2 Sales

5.3 Marketing

5.4 Finance & Risk

5.5 Supply Chain

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Data Analytics Outsourcing End-use Outlook

6.1 Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Share by End-use, 2017

6.2 BFSI

6.3 Telecom

6.4 Retail

6.5 Healthcare

6.6 Media & Entertainment

6.7 Manufacturing

6.8 Others



Chapter 7 Data Analytics Outsourcing Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Trianz

Capgemini

Accenture

ZS Associates Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Genpact Ltd.

Fractal Analytics Inc.

Opera Solutions, LLC

Associates, Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation

