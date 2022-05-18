Global Data Catalog Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026 - Metadata, The Core of Data Catalog

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Catalog - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Data Catalog Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

The global market for Data Catalog estimated at US$344.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% over the analysis period.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.6% CAGR to reach US$947.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.9% share of the global Data Catalog market.

The catalogs enable varied users that include data professionals, business analysts, data stewards, and data scientists to easily find, comprehend, explore, collaborate and trust data for performing self-service analytics through a single reference source within a data lake or data warehouse via annotations that improve data using context.

A data catalog comprises a simple means of accessing data that is required by data consumers for performing their tasks. The tool enables managing data as well as assists in data quality by enabling users to work collectively from a single self-service environment.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $177.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $109.2 Million by 2026

The Data Catalog market in the U.S. is estimated at US$177.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 42.91% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$109.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 26.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 19.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$130.7 Million by the year the end of the analysis period.



In the coming years, increasing availability of real-time data and access to significant data volumes to achieve a consolidated view along with investment in infrastructure development and focus on data-driven insights are expected to drive growth in the market. Growth will also be facilitated by increasing need to exploit data from heterogeneous sources for gaining a unified view and growing adoption of data analytics tools for insights to support the decision making process.

In addition, increasing adoption of self-service as well as data propagation analytics is slated to create a strong demand for data catalog solutions. Moreover, increasing investments in automation solutions and business intelligence tools are anticipated to create favorable opportunities for companies offering data catalog solutions. On the other hand, lack of standardization related to data security and management is expected to challenge growth along with lack of proper regulations and rules at the global level.



Cloud Deployment Segment to Reach $811.6 Million by 2026

Cloud Deployment segment is estimated at US$216.8 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$811.6 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 23.8% over the analysis period.

United States constitutes the largest regional market for Cloud segment, accounting for 44.2% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 29.0% over the analysis period, to reach US$92 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Cloud Computing Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot Amidst the Crisis

Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS 2020

Data Catalog: A Prelude

Key Functionalities of Data Catalog

Ranking of Key Data Catalog Features Required by Organizations

Easily Accessible Data through Data Catalogs Enables Better Data Analysis

Technology Enables Convenient and Easy Data Sets' Cataloging and Data Rationalization

Data Catalogs Enrich Regulatory Compliance

Modern Day Data Catalog

Importance of Data Catalog by Industry

Media & Entertainment

Retail & eCommerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Companies Churn out COVID-19 Data Catalog

Telecom & IT

Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Catalog Solutions Market

Analysis by Segment

North America to Lead while Asia-Pacific to Post Fastest Growth

to Lead while to Post Fastest Growth Essential Attributes and Capabilities in Data Catalog

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

The Best Way to Build Data Catalogs is to Add AI/ML to the Mix

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation

How Content Chaos Can Be Biggest Barrier to Successful Digital Transformation

'Age of Data Abundance' Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Data Catalog Solutions Market

Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital Data Creates the Need for Data Catalogs: Global Digital Data

Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Drives Demand for Data Cataloging Solutions

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

Average Number of Apps per Employee by Company Size

Average Number of Apps per Company by Company Size

Data Catalog Steps-In to Modernize Big Data Model

Metadata: The Core of Data Catalog

Rising Significance of Metadata Management in GDPR Compliance

Pivotal Role of BI and Analytics in Modern Enterprise Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Data Catalog

Data Catalog Steps-In to Modernize Big Data Model

AI and ML Data Catalogs Emerge to Provide Data Intelligence and Insights with Metadata

Increasing Usefulness of Machine Learning Data Catalogs (MLDCs)

Major MLDC Vendors: An Overview

Spurred by New Data Privacy Standards, Data Catalog Takes Center Stage in Data Governance

Cloud Data Catalog to Steer Next Wave of Growth

Rising Adoption of Self-Service Analytics Fuels Data Catalogs Market

Companies Support Remote Workforce with Data Catalog

