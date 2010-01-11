Global Data Center Accelerator Market 2018-2023 - Focus Toward Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), Type (HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center accelerator market is expected to grow from 2.84 billion by 2018 to USD 21.19 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 49.47% from 2018 to 2023.

The growing demand for AI in HPC data centers is driving the market growth. The growth in consumer-generated data and increasing use of AI-based services have propelled the demand for AI-centric data centers.







The market has been segmented on the bases of processor type, application, type, and geography. The data center accelerator market, by processor type, has been segmented into CPU, GPU, FPGA, and ASIC. The market for FPGA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of FPGAs for the acceleration of enterprise workloads.







The data centers accelerators facilitate a significant increase in the performance of these data centers. Moreover, due to resource-sharing with the main processor, accelerators and general-purpose processors in data centers consume less power. Over the years, the slowdown in Moore's law has led to the increased demand for coprocessors to reduce cost, space requirements, and power consumption in data centers.







By application, the market has been segmented into deep learning training, public cloud interface, and enterprise interface. The market for enterprise interface is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Amazon Web Services (US) has partnered with the on-premises platform providers such as Intel (US), Microsoft (US), and VMware (US) to develop hybrid capabilities across storage, networking, security, and management tools; and to deploy the applications to make the integration of cloud services easy.







The market for cloud data center is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The emerging markets such as India and China are attracting more businesses; hence, the large-scale cloud service providers are aggressively supporting the deployment of cloud-based data centers.







The data center accelerator market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growth in China, which can be attributed to the increasing demand for data centers in China, as organizations seek enhanced connectivity and scalable solutions for their growing businesses. Also, there is an increase in the investments by the Government of China to stimulate technological development, which has led to the large adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).







The major restraint for the data center accelerator market is the limited AI hardware experts. Integrating AI solutions with existing systems is a difficult task that requires well-funded in-house R&D and patent filing. Additionally, professional services of data scientists and developers are needed to customize existing machine learning-enabled (ML-enabled) AI processors. AI being a technology that is still in its early stage of life cycle, a workforce possessing in-depth knowledge of this technology is limited.







Key players in this market focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches to increase revenue. NVIDIA (US) is a leading player in the data center accelerator market, followed by Intel (US) and Alphabet (US). In May 2017, NVIDIA (US) launched Tesla V100 data center GPU, its first Volta-based processor to bring high-end scalability and speed for AI advancement.

