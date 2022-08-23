Global Data Center Accelerator Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Accelerator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center accelerator market size reached US$ 11.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 55.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.52% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Data center accelerators perform complex computational functions to facilitate a significant increase in the performance of data centers. They consume less power due to their resource-sharing capability with the main processor and reduce the overall cost by improving power efficiency.

They can also speed up deep learning, machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads of modern data centers. At present, the rising need to increase the networking bandwidth is propelling the use of data center accelerators for managing complex data sets and analytics workloads with optimal performance and rapid efficiency.

A shift towards remote working culture on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and strict lockdown in various countries has positively influenced the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to ease business operations. This is driving the need for data center accelerators to manage AI workloads.

Apart from this, due to escalating demand for accelerated computing, there is a rise in the adoption of on-demand graphics processing unit (GPU) cloud computing-based solutions that can run compute-intensive workloads and offer high bandwidth. This is contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, gaming companies are focusing on expanding their online cloud gaming services using hardware-based GPU virtualization to support real personal computer (PC) gameplay. This, in confluence with the increasing number of individuals who want to experience realistic online games, is strengthening the market growth.

Furthermore, rising number of enterprises are offering machine learning (ML) as a cloud service for applications in voice recognition, fraud detection, voice search, recommendation engines, sentiment analysis, image recognition, and motion detection. This is anticipated to expand the applications of data center accelerators worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Gyrfalcon Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Marvell Technology Inc., Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.), Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm, and Xilinx Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global data center accelerator market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center accelerator market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the accelerator type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the processor type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global data center accelerator market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Data Center Accelerator Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Accelerator Type

6.1 High-performance Computing

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cloud Accelerator

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Processor Type

7.1 Central Processing Unit (CPU)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Deep Learning Training

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Public Cloud Interface

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Enterprise Interface

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Intel Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Marvell Technology Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Nvidia Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Qualcomm

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Xilinx Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

