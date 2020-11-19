Global Data Center Colocation Markets, 2020-2025 - Investments, Area, Power Capacity, Service Type (Retail/Wholesale), and Revenue

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center colocation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2025.

The data center colocation industry is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the increased demand for data center operations among enterprises in several industry verticals. North America contributes around 43% to the overall revenue, which is followed by APAC and Western Europe with a market share of 27% and 18%, respectively.

The US, China, and Japan are the prominent revenue contributors to the industry. Colocation providers are expanding their existing facilities, which are likely to drive market revenue during the forecast period. The establishment of new cloud regions, which is, i.e., over 25, by AWS, Google, and Microsoft during the period 2019-2022, is expected to provide a significant boost to wholesale colocation service growth on the global scale.

The rise in demand from several businesses has increased mergers and acquisitions activities to increase their portfolio, thereby increasing the data center colocation market growth. The increase in power consumption and the need to reduce carbon footprint have driven several service providers to procure clean and renewable energy sources to power their existing and upcoming facilities across the globe. The implementation of the 5G network has already started in countries such as the US, China, South Korea, Finland, Japan, and a few countries in Europe. This is projected to increase the demand for edge colocation facilities during the forecast period.

Key Questions

1. What is the size of the data center colocation market in terms of investments, area, power capacity, service type (retail/wholesale), and revenue in more than 25 countries across the world?

2. What is the market share of retail and wholesale colocation services over 25 countries?

3. What is the market share by leading service providers by investments, area, power capacity, and colocation services?

4. What drivers, trends, and restraints are driving the data center colocation market?

5. Who are the prominent vendors in the data center colocation market?

6. What is the number of new entrants entering the data center colocation market at the global scale?

7. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the data center colocation market shares?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center Market

7.2 Internet & Data Growth

7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.4 Electricity Pricing Across Major Data Center Locations

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Introduction Of District Heating Concept By Data Centers

8.2 Increased Renewable Energy Adoption Among Colocation Providers

8.3 M&As To Improve Colocation Market Share

8.4 Growing Rack Power Density

8.5 Increasing Demand For Edge Data Centers

8.6 Increased Adoption Of Ocp & Hyperscale-Specific Infrastructure

8.7 Growing Adoption Of Li-Ion Batteries & Fuel Cells

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Hyperscale Deployments By Colocation Providers

9.2 Cloud Computing, Cloud Connectivity, & Hybrid Infrastructure Services Drive Colocation Demand

9.3 Snowballing Demand For Colocation Services

9.4 Tax Incentives Save Colocation Opex & Customer Costs

9.5 Construction Of Green Data Center Facilities

9.6 Data Regulation To Increase Data Center Investment

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Location Constraints For Data Center Construction

10.2 Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers

10.3 Data Center Power Consumption Increases Opex

10.4 Dearth Of Skilled Workforce

10.5 Increasing Water Consumption By Data Centers

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Colocation Investment By Area

11.4 Colocation Investment By Power Capacity

11.5 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast

11.6 Five Forces Analysis

12 Colocation Services

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Retail Colocation

12.4 Wholesale Colocation

13 Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Electrical Infrastructure

13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure

13.5 General Construction

14 Electrical Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Ups Systems

14.3 Generators

14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear

14.5 Power Distribution Units

14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure

15 Mechanical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Cooling Systems

15.3 Racks

15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

16 Cooling Systems

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Crac & Crah Units

16.3 Chiller Units

16.4 Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

16.6 Other Cooling Units

17 Cooling Technique

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques

17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques

18 General Construction

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Building Development

18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services

18.4 Building Design

18.5 Physical Security

18.6 DCIM/BMS

19 Tier Standards

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Overview Of Tier Standards

19.3 Tier I & II

19.4 Tier III

19.5 Tier IV

20 Geography

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Colocation Data Center Vendors

21Vianet

Eaton

China Telecom Global

CoreSite Realty

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Flexential

GDS Holdings

Global Switch

Interxion

Quality Technology Services (QTS)

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

NTT Communications

Prominent Data Center Investors

AirTrunk Operating

Aligned Data Center

Aruba SpA

Ascenty

Bahnhof

Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)

Bridge Data Centers

Bulk Infrastructure

Canberra

Colt Data Center Services

Compass Data Centers

COPT Data Center Solutions

Digiplex

EdgeConnex

Etisalat Group

Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty

Iron Mountain

Khanza

NEXTDC

ODATA

PT Telekomunikasi Group

Sabey Data Center

Sify Technology

Scaleway Data Center

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

SUNeVison

Switch

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Teraco Data Environments

Turkcell

Vantage Data Center

New Entrants

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

Prime data centers

GIGA Data Centers

PointOne

Stack Infrastructure

Chayora

Raxio Data Center

NDC Data Center

Kepstar Data Center Management

Space DC

Yotta Infrastructure

Regal Orion

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Novva

Echelon Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

