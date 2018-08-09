Global Data Center Cooling Market Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023: Adoption of 2N CRAC or CRAH Units will Augment the Evolution of the Global Data Center Cooling Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Data Center Cooling Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Center Cooling Market Size is Expected to Reach Values Over $8 Billion by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of Approximately 6% 2017-2023







The growing demand for facilities development and increasing need to improve energy efficiency through a reduction in power consumption and carbon footprint is leading to the growth of the data center cooling market. The emergence of edge computing that is fostering the development of secondary datacenter markets through the adoption of modular facilities is driving the demand for cooling solutions in the global market. Hyperscale operators are focusing on the procurement of 100% renewable energy to promote sustainable development of the facility in the global market with the incorporation of energy efficient infrastructure.

Regions such as the US, Canada, and Nordic are facilitating both free cooling and cheaper electricity rate to reduce power costs in the market. The adoption of energy efficient cooling infrastructure solutions helps reduce the electricity cost and enable facility operations at a PUE of less than 1.3 in the global market.





Furthermore, the increased procurement of free cooling chillers, evaporative, and economization-based cooling units will transform the global market. Hyperscale construction vendors such as Apple, Facebook, Google, AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, Baidu, OVH, and China Telecom are investing billion dollars in the development of new facilities in the market. The increase in rack power density of up to 40 kW will boost the demand for efficient infrastructure in the market. The innovations that aim to enhance the operational efficiency of the facilities, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions will help generate revenues in the global data center cooling market.







The adoption of innovative and energy efficient cooling infrastructure solutions helps to reduce the power consumption by up to 50% and operating expenditure of the facility in the global market. The increasing number of research and development projects on tropical climate datacenters and under water datacenters is expected to gain prominence in the market over the next few years.





Key Vendor Analysis





The global data center cooling market includes many regional and global players who are intensifying the competition. The vendors are focusing on offering specific products or a complete range of infrastructure solutions to sustain the competition in the global market. The increase in innovations that lead to the development of new products will revolutionize the market over the next few years. The increased deployment of modular facilities in regions such as Southeast Asia (except Singapore), Latin America, MEA, and Eastern European countries will increase the competition in aid vendors to gain a larger market share and attract new sets of consumers. The adoption of energy efficient infrastructure and other innovative infrastructures that boost efficiency, reliability and availability of datacenter operations will boost revenues in the global data center cooling market.







The major vendors in the global market are:

Airedale Air Conditioning

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Topics Covered:





1 Research Methodology







2 Research Objectives







3 Research Process







4 Report Coverage







5 Report Assumptions & Caveats







6 Market at a Glance







7 Introduction







8 Market Dynamics







9 Global Data Center Cooling







10 Market by Infrastructure







11 Market by Cooling Systems







12 Market By Cooling Technique







13 Market by Liquid Cooling Techniques







14 Market by Geography







15 Data Center Cooling Market in Americas







16 Market in US







17 Market in Canada







18 Market in Latin America







19 Data Center Cooling Market in EMEA







20 Market in Western Europe







21 Market in Nordic Region







22 Market in Eastern Europe







23 Market in MEA







24 Data Center Cooling Market in APAC







25 Market in China & Hong Kong







26 Market in Australia







27 Market in Singapore







28 Data Center Cooling Market by Rest of APAC







29 Competitive Landscape







30 Key Company Profiles







31 Other Prominent Vendors

3M

AIRSYS

Alfa Laval

Allied Control

Asetek

ClimateWorx

CoolIT Systems

Coolcentric (Wakefield-Vette)

Daikin

Data Aire

Geist Global

Green Revolution Cooling

KyotoCooling

Motivair

Munters

Nortek Air

Nortek Humidity (Condair Group)

Pentair

Qcooling

Trane

