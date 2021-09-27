Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market: (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) comprises monitoring, measuring and managing IT equipment and supporting servers, storage, power and cooling systems in data centers. It aids in observing environmental conditions and capturing detailed information in real-time. It also aggregates and analyzes power usage effectiveness (PUE) and cooling system energy efficiency using energy-monitoring sensors. Nowadays, a number of organizations are combining DCIM with computational fluid dynamic (CFD) analysis to optimize airflow and systems placement.



The growing virtualization of data centers has increased the risks of cyber threats and security breaches. Consequently, several organizations are adopting DCIM solutions to address these vulnerabilities. Moreover, the next-generation DCIM solutions are gaining widespread adoption as they are hosted on the cloud and utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. They also offer innovative features, such as scalability, faster deployment, zero-configuration analytics, data sharing and collaboration, and reduced downtime and maintenance costs.

Furthermore, rapid digitization, the growing e-commerce sector and the growing integration of advanced technologies in medical devices and autonomous vehicles are some of the other factors positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries, there is a rise in the usage of digital services in telemedicine, e-learning, Over the Top (OTT) platforms and remote working models of various organizations. This, in turn, is escalating the demand for DCIM solutions to manage increased network traffic and data usage.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., International Business Machines Corporation, Modius Inc., Nlyte Software, Panduit Corporation, Raritan Inc. (Legrand), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and Vertiv Group Corp.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the data center size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution Type

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Asset Management Solutions

6.1.2.2 Cooling Management Solutions

6.1.2.3 Power Management Solutions

6.1.2.4 Security Management Solutions

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Installation and Integration Services

6.2.2.2 Training and Consulting Services

6.2.2.3 Support and Maintenance Services

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Data Center Size

7.1 Small and Medium Sized Data Centers

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Large Sized Data Centers

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vertical

8.1 BFSI

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Telecommunication and IT

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Government

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Manufacturing

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Energy and Power

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Emerson Electric Co.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Modius Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Nlyte Software

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Panduit Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Raritan Inc. (Legrand)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Schneider Electric

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Vertiv Group Corp.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



