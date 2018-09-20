Global Data Center Logical Security Market to 2023 with Profiles of Major Players - Fortinet Inc., Cisco and Trend Micro Incorporated
The "Data Center Logical Security Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Data center logical security market is expected to grow from $2.870 billion in 2017 to $4.253 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate of 6.78% over the forecast period.
Data center logical security includes password access, user identification, access rights, authenticating etc. which safeguards for software of a system for organization. Some major drivers of the logical security market are cloud computing growth, adoption of virtualization solutions, government and industry regulations, increase in the number of data centers and high economic growth in emerging economies.
To optimize business process efficiency, IT organizations are consolidating and restructuring data centers in an effort to get more storage with high-end security. Prevention of accidental or intentional manipulation of data is the key concern, hence increasing investment is being done in IT security infrastructure to meet the growing demand from various sectors, therefore, fuelling the market of Data Center Logical Security Market.
The ability of global data center logical security market to deal against security breaches and protection of sensitive data from unauthorized users have led to a drastic growth of the market.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Fortinet Inc., Cisco and Trend Micro Incorporated among others.
Segmentation:
By Data Center Type
- Small
- Medium
- Large
By Service Type
- Security Consulting Services
- Managed Security Services
By Solution Type
- Threat and Application Security Solutions
- Access Control And Compliance
- Data Protection Solutions
By Industry Verticals
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Education
- IT and Telecom
- Government
- Retail
- Energy
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Key Findings of the Study
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Data Center Logical Security Market Forecast By Data Center Type (US$ Billion)
6. Global Data Center Logical Security Market Forecast By Service Type (US$ Billion)
7. Global Data Center Logical Security Market Forecast By Solution Type (US$ Billion)
8. Global Data Center Logical Security Market Forecast By Industry Verticals (US$ Billion)
9. Global Data Center Logical Security Market Forecast By Geography (US$ Billion)
10. Competitive Intelligence
11. Company Profiles
- IBM
- Cisco
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
- Intel Technologies
- Trend Micro Incorporated
- CFAO Group
- Italtel Group S.p.A
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- VmWare
- Fortinet Inc.
