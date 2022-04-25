Global Data Center Market Report 2022-2027: US and China Dominate the Market with Multi-billion-dollar Data Center Investments

Apr 25, 2022, 06:00 ET
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, had a significant impact on the data center market growth worldwide in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic had a high impact on the market, with many on-premises data center operators migrating their infrastructure to colocation and cloud platforms.
Also, in 2021, many hyperscale data center operators announced self-built data center projects, in addition to hyperscale colocation of >1 MW capacity across markets. The enterprise adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has been a strong force for data center investments in developing countries, further fueled by the pandemic.
DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION
- The need for efficient and easily operable infrastructure has increased the demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions and innovations from OCP infrastructure providers.
- Hyperscale data centers are large mission critical facilities designed to support robust, scalable applications, and they are often associated with big data-producing companies efficiently and effectively. Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Apple are the major hyperscale companies involved in development and operations of these data centers.
- UPS systems are installed across three major locations in a data center: centralized (overall facility), row-level, and rack-level. However, the placement of these systems is highly dependent on the facility design. In terms of adoption, the use of 750-1,500 kVA systems has increased along with a contribution from <_00 kva="kva" ups="ups" />
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- The US is a grown market in terms of opportunities, followed by APAC, Western Europe, and Nordics witnessing a significant increase in demand.
- The US and China dominate the market with multi-billion-dollar data center investments, followed by the UK, Australia, Japan, Germany, and other countries.
- The Middle Eastern region witnessed data center investments from telecommunication service providers as well as global colocation operators.
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
- The analysis of the global Data Center Market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
- It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Data Center market.
- The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global Data Center market.
- The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
