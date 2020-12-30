Global Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market Report 2020-2025 - Hyperscale Data Centers To Aid The Increase In Adoption Of Precision Air Conditioners

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center precision air conditioning market size to cross USD 1.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. The global precision air conditioners market is expected to become competitive with the growing adoption of HPC infrastructure for artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads among data centers.



Initiatives such as Open Commute Projects are expected to bring several new cooling techniques and technologies to the market, thereby increasing the competition among vendors. Data center operators are searching for vendors providing systems with real-time monitoring and management solutions. This includes analytics to predict cooling equipment failures and maintenance requirements.



Data center operators' preference over a single cooling vendor is changing rapidly because of the increased innovations in the market. Several operators are also adopting units from different vendors to provide energy-efficient & cost-effective cooling for the facility. Therefore, the competition is expected to decrease the cost associated with cooling systems in the market.



Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market Segmentation



The market is expected to witness the adoption of modular in-rack cooling solutions during the forecast period. In-row cooling technology, which is the most efficient, is used in data centers, which are equipped with a rack power density of over 5 kW per rack and above. As in-row cooling systems prevent the mixing of hot and cold air, they increase efficiency, thereby witnessing high adoption.



The deployment of the 5G network is likely to increase the demand for high-performance computing infrastructure procurement as well as the construction of edge data centers. Hence, the installation of modular cooling infrastructure, which mostly include in-row cooling and rack-based cooling systems, is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Most data centers in the US and Canada are Tier III certified and have multiple levels of redundancy. In western Europe, Tier IV facilities adopt a 2N+1 redundant configuration for cooling systems. European countries are the major revenue generators for adiabatic cooling units to cool data centers using outside free air. In the UK, most facilities are either Tier III or Tier IV certified by the Uptime Institute due to high standard design and construction that include redundant configuration.



In the Nordic region, colocation service providers are developing Tier III standard facilities adopting N+1 or 2N redundant cooling systems. The majority of data center facilities developed by colocation service providers in Russia from 2019 to June 2020 follow Tier III standards.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global data center precision air conditioning market comprises both global and local providers. There are several cooling infrastructure providers in the market offerings specific products or a complete range of infrastructure solutions to data centers. Over the past few years, the growing electricity consumption by data center cooling solutions has led to multiple innovations in the market by vendors.



Innovations across infrastructure have led to the development of new products that have increased the efficiency of data center operations by 90% and reduce cooling OPEX up to 50%. The market comprises multiple systems that provide sufficient cooling for the growing rack power density.



Prominent Critical IT Infrastructure Providers

Airedale

Axis Communications

AIRSYS

ClimateWorx

Climaveneta

Data Aire

Delta Group

Emicon

Eaton

Huawei

Nortek Air Solutions

Pentair (Schroff)

Rittal

Renovoair Zhuhai

Swegon

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Data Center Standards Related To Cooling



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing The Facility Development With Low Pue Efficiency

8.2 Implementation Of Monitoring & Automation Solutions

8.3 Growing Deployment Of Edge Data Centers



9 Market Enablers

9.1 Investment From Colocation Providers Boots Precision Air Conditioner Adoption

9.2 Hyperscale Data Centers To Aid The Increase In Adoption Of Precision Air Conditioners

9.3 Increase In Deployment Of Modular Data Centers

9.4 Increase In Rack Power Density Aids The Growth Of In Rack Cooling Solutions



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Rise In Water Consumption By Data Centers

10.2 Increase In Power Consumption



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Precision Cooling Systems

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Computer room air conditioners (CRAC)

12.3 Computer Room Air Handlers (CRAH)



13 Deployment

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 IN-Row Cooling Systems

13.3 IN-Rack Cooling Systems

13.4 Centralized Systems



14 Tier Standards

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Overview Of Tier Standards

14.3 TIER I & II

14.4 TIER III

14.5 TIER IV



15 Geography

15.1 Geography Snapshot & Growth Engine



