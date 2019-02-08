Global Data Center Rack Market 2019-2023: Market will Register a CAGR of Over 5% - Implementation of SDDCs to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Data Center Rack Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center rack market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

Implementation of SDDCs to drive market growth. In an SDDC, the physical infrastructure is delivered as a service through the virtualization. Hardware infrastructure is managed through intelligent software systems. An SDDC supports cloud computing and legacy applications. It reduces cost, improves efficiency, and increases the availability of memory and enhances security. It also delivers workloads on a cloud platform.

Market Overview

Emerging containerized and micro-mobile data centers

A containerized data center is portable. It can be placed in any location as per the need of the enterprise. A containerized data center consists of servers, storage devices, and network equipment. Many firms such as IBM and Cisco Systems have developed containerized data centers. Containerized data center providers offer infrastructure support to enterprises opting for their product. This will reduce the CAPEX for the enterprise to construct its own data center.

Insufficient allocation of IT budget

One of the challenges for data center infrastructure vendors is the insufficient allocation of IT budget. IT budget is restricting data center providers, especially the local players, to limit the construction of additional facilities.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the data center rack market during the 2019-2023, view this report.

Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Schneider Electric and Vertiv, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the implementation of SDDCs and the emerging containerized and micro-mobile data centers, will provide considerable growth opportunities to data center rack manufacturers.



Eaton, Legrand, Rittal, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Server rack - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Network rack - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growth of hyperscale data centers

Implementation of SDDCs

Adoption of mini data centers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Eaton

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5c335q/global_data?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

