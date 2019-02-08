Global Data Center Rack Market 2019-2023: Market will Register a CAGR of Over 5% - Implementation of SDDCs to Drive Market Growth
The "Global Data Center Rack Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center rack market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
Implementation of SDDCs to drive market growth. In an SDDC, the physical infrastructure is delivered as a service through the virtualization. Hardware infrastructure is managed through intelligent software systems. An SDDC supports cloud computing and legacy applications. It reduces cost, improves efficiency, and increases the availability of memory and enhances security. It also delivers workloads on a cloud platform.
Market Overview
Emerging containerized and micro-mobile data centers
A containerized data center is portable. It can be placed in any location as per the need of the enterprise. A containerized data center consists of servers, storage devices, and network equipment. Many firms such as IBM and Cisco Systems have developed containerized data centers. Containerized data center providers offer infrastructure support to enterprises opting for their product. This will reduce the CAPEX for the enterprise to construct its own data center.
Insufficient allocation of IT budget
One of the challenges for data center infrastructure vendors is the insufficient allocation of IT budget. IT budget is restricting data center providers, especially the local players, to limit the construction of additional facilities.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Schneider Electric and Vertiv, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the implementation of SDDCs and the emerging containerized and micro-mobile data centers, will provide considerable growth opportunities to data center rack manufacturers.
Eaton, Legrand, Rittal, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Server rack - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Network rack - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth of hyperscale data centers
- Implementation of SDDCs
- Adoption of mini data centers
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv
