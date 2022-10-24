Global Data Center Rack Market Report 2022-2027 - Opportunities in the Development of Durable Rack Enclosures & Increasing Hyperscale Deployments

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Rack Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Rack Type (Open Frame and Cabinets), Rack Height, Rack Width, Data Center Size (Small and Mid-sized Data Centers and Large Data Centers), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center rack market is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 6.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7%

Factors driving the growth of the data center rack market include ongoing popularity of streaming services as well as virtual collaboration tools, remote working, strong resurgence in enterprise-level demand, driven by financial, technology and healthcare companies.

Based on rack type, the cabinets segment to scale alongside open-frame during the forecast period

The best server rack cabinet are designed with panels that lock together. This keeps unauthorized people out of your system. With server cabinet models that come with a range of locking systems, we won't have to worry about unwanted or uninvited personnel strolling into server rooms and getting access to your data.

With wireless devices accounting for over 63% of total IP traffic by end of 2021, high-quality data center and colocation server cabinets are essential for the everyday operation and security. They are deployed in facilities where organizations need to restrict physical access of IT equipment to the general operators

Based on vertical, the IT and Telecom vertical to hold significant market size during the forecast period

IT and telecom companies across the globe store crucial business data across data centers and depend on these for the efficient functioning of their everyday business operations. Data centers are the backbone of this vertical as they manage crucial end-user data.

The growing demand for data managing and storing leads to the high demand for data center infrastructure, which has further boosted the demand for data center rack solutions. This IT and telecom vertical is characterized by the ever-increasing demand for data, accompanied by a sudden increase in the data center infrastructure and related resources

Based on region, Europe to hold the second largest market size during the forecast period

The European region comprises major economies, such as the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Spain, which are increasingly investing in data center solutions. The region is witnessing a surge in demand for data center colocation and hyperscale data center facilities owing to the favorable climatic conditions and the availability of green power.

For instance, according to a report conducted by the Dutch Data Center Association, the Netherlands has the most advanced hyperscale data center facilities worldwide and hosts online services of the major cloud providers in the country.

Competitive landscape

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the data center rack market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Major vendors of this market are, such as Schneider Electric (France), HPE (US), Rittal (Germany), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Eaton (Ireland), Dell (US), Vertiv (US), AGC Network (India), Legrand S.A. (France), Oracle (US), Belden (US), nVent (UK), Panduit (US), Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets(US), Tripp Lite (US), IMS Engineered Products (US), Rahi Systems (US), and Chatsworth Products (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Proliferation of Data Center Colocation Facilities Globally

Increasing Server Density

Data Center Optimization Initiative to Address Critical Infrastructure Inefficiencies

Rise in Number of Data Center Facilities Across Geographies

Restraints

Emergence of Hci

Opportunities

Development of Durable Rack Enclosures

Increasing Hyperscale Deployments

Challenges

Meeting Adequate Cooling Requirements

COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Stewart Engineered Continuous Uptime by Deploying Eaton's Products

Case Study 2: Thyssenkrupp Steel Expanded It Infrastructure with Rittal's Edge Data Centers

Case Study 3: Careerbrain Fulfilled Requisite Competitive Customer Service Demands with Fujitsu Products

Case Study 4: Teijin Limited Improved Management Systems Through High-Performance Server of Cisco

Case Study 5: Volkswagen Virtualized Server for Lower Cost and Improved Performance Through Fujitsu

Case Study 6: Geoimage Supported High-Performance Graphics Processor System by Deploying Fujitsu Workstations

Technology Analysis

Internet of Things

Edge Computing

