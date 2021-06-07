Global Data Center Rack Market to grow by $ 1.80 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 07, 2021, 17:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center rack market is poised to grow by USD 1.80 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report on the data center rack market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report!
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in data centers.
The data center rack market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emerging containerized and micro-mobile data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center rack market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The data center rack market covers the following areas:
Data Center Rack Market Sizing
Data Center Rack Market Forecast
Data Center Rack Market Analysis
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70133
Companies Mentioned
- Belden Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Legrand SA
- Oracle Corp.
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SE
- The Siemon Co.
- Vertiv Group Corp.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global UPS Market - Global UPS market is segmented by application (non-residential and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report
Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market - Global hybrid cooling towers market is segmented by end-user (power generation, HVAC, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Server rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Network rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Belden Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Legrand SA
- Oracle Corp.
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SE
- The Siemon Co.
- Vertiv Group Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/data-center-rack-market-industry-size-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article