Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market (2020 to 2026) - by Product, Intelligent Type, Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market By Product, By Intelligent Type, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market size is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



The Power distribution unit (PDU) is an electrical data center-based device which provides common data center functionality. The PDU data center rack provides power delivery, as it is fitted with various outlets and also prevents components from power failure or electricity overload. This component helps data centers increase efficiency while reducing downtime effects.



Organizations focus on the acquisition and management of energy efficiency solutions, due to increasing power consumption. PDU manufacturers provide technologies that monitor power and make better use of resources to manage power consumption. In addition to reducing the use of power and improving the efficiency of the data center, solutions are also expected to reduce the carbon footprint of the organization.



Rack PDUs can provide energy tracking right down to the socket point, if necessary, and can calculate energy usage with 1 per cent accuracy. This means that users can easily determine exactly where the energy is being used and ensure rogue hardware that consumes more energy than should be quickly identified. Accurate metering also streamlines load balancing and reveals locations where there is a spare power capacity.



Requirements for data centers are increasing, while space and budgets are declining. Due to the fact that data center workers are obligated to be more efficient, they turn to PDUs. A metered PDU offers the possibility to conserve resources at granular level - money, staff hours and space -, thus enabling employees to focus on more strategic tasks. The cost of regulating the temperature of a data center can be absorbed by the operating budget. Modern hot-air containment solutions help to minimize costs, but lower operating temperatures for legacy rackmount PDUs mean that they can only help a lot.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Non-intelligent and Intelligent. Based on Intelligent Type, the market is segmented into Metered and Switched. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Legrand S.A., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, and Schneider Electric SE are the forerunners in the Data Center Rack Power Distribution Market. Companies such as Vertiv Group Corporation, CIS Global LLC, CyberPower System (USA), Inc., Tripp Lite, and Gateview Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Schneider Electric SE (APC Corporation), Eaton Corporation PLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Legrand S.A. (Raritan, Inc.), Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., Gateview Technologies, Inc., Tripp Lite, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Vertiv Group Corporation, and CIS Global LLC (Enlogic Systems, LLC).



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, by Product

1.4.2 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, by Intelligent Type

1.4.3 Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Jul - 2019,Nov) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Product

4.1 Global Non-intelligent Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Region

4.2 Global Intelligent Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Region

4.3 Global Intelligent Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Type

4.3.1 Global Metered Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Region

4.3.2 Global Switched Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market by Region

5.1 North America Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market

5.2 Europe Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market

5.3 Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market

5.4 LAMEA Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Schneider Electric SE (APC Corporation)

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.1.6 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Eaton Corporation PLC

6.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.4 Legrand S.A. (Raritan, Inc.)

6.5 CyberPower Systems (USA), Inc.

6.6 Gateview Technologies, Inc.

6.7 Tripp Lite

6.8 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

6.9 Vertiv Group Corporation

6.10 CIS Global LLC (Enlogic Systems, LLC)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfoxga

