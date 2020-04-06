Global Data Center Support Infrastructure Industry

NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Data Center Support Infrastructure market worldwide is projected to grow by US$38.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.4%. Power, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$37 Billion by the year 2025, Power will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798301/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over Â US$1.1 Billion to the regionâ€™s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Â Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Power will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the worldâ€™s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Limited

Eaton Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Raritan, Inc.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE ( France )

) Siemens AG

Vertiv Group Corp.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798301/?utm_source=PRN



DATA CENTER SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE MCP11

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

Data Center Support Infrastructure: Current Prospects and Outlook

Recent Market Activity





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally

Exhibit 1: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data Center Demand

Exhibit 2: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2

and 2021

Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center Workloads

Exhibit 3: Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion

Exhibit 4: Global Data Center Power Market Revenues by End-Use Sector (in %): 2019

Exhibit 5: Global Data Center UPS Market Size Breakdown by Small Data Centers, Medium Data Centers, and Large Data Centers for 2019

Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive Overall Market Momentum

Exhibit 6: World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by Structure for 2019

Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the Spotlight on Cooling Innovations

Increased Emphasis on Data Center Security Underpins Revenue Growth

Enterprises Step Up Datacenter Security Investments

Growing Number and Magnitude of Datacenter Security Breaches Fuels Demand for Datacenter Security

Exhibit 7: Number of Data Breaches in the US for the Years 2015-2018

Top Data Center Security Breaches: A Review

Logical Data Center Security Solutions Score Over Physical Data Center Security Solutions

Exhibit 8: Global Data Center Security Solutions Market Breakdown (in %) by Logical Security Solutions and Physical Security Solutions Segments: 2019

Data Center Monitoring & Measurement Technologies: Major Revenue Contributors

Elimination of Unnecessary Infrastructure & Focus on Consolidation

Identification of Underutilized Servers

Modernization Initiatives of Government & Public Sector Data Centers Widen Business Prospects

High Growth Prospects in Banking and Financial Services Data Centers

Novel Growth Opportunities Prevail in Power & Energy Sector

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Business Case

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

Exhibit 9: Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Advanced Data Center Infrastructure Solutions for Hyperscale Requirements

AI and ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Data Center Support Infrastructure Marketplace





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Data Center Support Infrastructure Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Data Center Support Infrastructure Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Power (System) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Power (System) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Power (System) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cooling (System) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Cooling (System) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Cooling (System) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Security (System) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Security (System) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Security (System) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Monitoring & Measurement (System) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Monitoring & Measurement (System) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Monitoring & Measurement (System) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: BFSI (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: BFSI (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: BFSI (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Government (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Government (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Government (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Energy (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Energy (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Energy (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other Verticals (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 31: United States Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System: 2

to 2025

Table 32: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in the United States by System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Data Center Support Infrastructure Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Data Center Support Infrastructure Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Data Center Support Infrastructure Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2

to 2025

Table 41: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Data Center Support Infrastructure: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data Center Support Infrastructure in US$ Million by Vertical: 2

to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 48: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Shift in Japan by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Data Center Support Infrastructure Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Data Center Support Infrastructure Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Data Center Support Infrastructure in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Review in China in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 55: European Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018-2025

Table 59: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Data Center Support Infrastructure Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 62: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in France by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Data Center Support Infrastructure Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Data Center Support Infrastructure Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Data Center Support Infrastructure Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Data Center Support Infrastructure Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 75: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Data Center Support Infrastructure Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Data Center Support Infrastructure Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Data Center Support Infrastructure in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Support Infrastructure: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data Center Support Infrastructure in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 87: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018-2025

Table 89: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 92: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in Asia-Pacific by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Data Center Support Infrastructure Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Data Center Support Infrastructure Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Data Center Support Infrastructure Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2

to 2025

Table 101: Rest of World Data Center Support Infrastructure Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Rest of World Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Data Center Support Infrastructure Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of World Data Center Support Infrastructure Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 37 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 39)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798301/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

