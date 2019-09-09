Global Data Centers Market Forecast to 2022: Focus on the Impact of Edge and 5G Technology - Market is Forecast to be at $3.62 Billion
Sep 09, 2019, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Impact of Edge and 5G Technology on Data Centers, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The edge data center market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 36.3% from $768 million in 2017 to $3.6 billion in 2022.
As we enter the next era of digitization, we are amidst a silent revolution that will change the location from where we process data as well as the speed in which we do that - the reasons being Edge Computing and 5G. The term edge refers to the edge of a network, i.e., close to the data/information source and edge computing means processing data close to the source.
Edge computing is giving rise to a new wave of data centers that are smaller in terms of footprint and located close to the source. The aim of this research is to neatly lay out the impact of edge as well as 5G on data centers by gathering expert opinion from industry participant's and in-house knowledge.
Research Highlights
The need for edge-based data centers arises from three factors, latency, growing data volume and reduction in data processing at large data centers. It is of no surprise to find latency being one of the factors as next-gen applications are becoming extremely latency sensitive.
For example, streaming a movie via Netflix or streaming a game via nVIDIA Shield. Both are bound to extreme latency sensitivity. The amount of data being processed at a core data center is likely to reduce as data that requires immediate processing is likely be fed to an edge data center, if present, for processing and then be fed back to the user. A key positive is reduction in latency as well as the volume of data being fed to a large data center.
Also, aiding high speed latency will be implementation of 5G, which will enable data transfer speeds of 1 Gb/sec. Our research indicates that edge data centers will complement existing data centers by acting as an additional processing layer located close to the source.
Key Features
- The latest trends in edge computing: The role of micro and prefabricated data centers, connected devices, edge analytics, 5G usage scenarios and Internet of Things
- Overview of major edge computing applications: Internet of Things, Connected Cars, Autonomous Cars, Content Streaming, Mobile Gaming Market
- Edge computing perspectives, drivers and challenges
- Edge market Forecasts with segmentation
- Edge market Participant ecosystem
- Edge data center Strategy from a Cloud, Co-Location and an Enterprise User standpoint
- Edge market participant profiles of vXchnge, EdgeconneX, Interexion, DigitalRealty, IBM Cloud, and Amazon Web Services
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. Introduction to Edge
- Understanding Edge Computing
- Need for Edge Computing
- Forms of Edge Computing - Multi-access Edge Computing (MAEC)
- Forms of Edge Computing - Cloudlets
- Forms of Edge Computing - Fog Computing
3. Introduction to 5G
- Understanding 5G
- 5G - Meeting the Needs of the Modern World
- 5G - Key Advantages for Consumers and Operators
4. Research Scope
- Key Questions this Research will Answer
5. Edge Computing Trends
- Edge Computing Trends
- From Macro to Micro Build - Suited for the Edge
- Connected Devices to Grow at an Exponential Rate
- Performing Analytics at the Edge
- Network Speeds of 1Gb/sec - 5G
- Evolving IoT Ecosystem
- Edge is Expected to Witness Tremendous Growth
6. Overview of Edge Applications
- Overview of Edge Computing Applications
- Overview of Edge Applications - Connected Cars
- Autonomous Cars
- Content Streaming
- Mobile Gaming Market
- Case Study - nVIDIA SHIELD
7. Edge Data Centers - Perspectives, Drivers, and Restraints
- Edge Perspectives
- Drivers of Edge Data Centers
- Next-Gen High Latency Applications
- Edge-based End-User Applications
- Geographic Proximity
- Ease of Access
- Restraints Faced by Edge Data Centers
8. Edge Market Forecasts
- Revenue Forecast - Total Edge Data Center Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast Split - Total Edge Data Center Market
- Revenue Forecast Split - Total Edge Data Center Market
- Revenue Forecast - Small Segment (Up to 250kW) Edge Data Center Market
- Revenue Forecast - Medium Segment (250kW to 1MW) Edge Data Center Market
- Revenue Forecast - Large Segment (>1MW) Edge Data Center Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Edge Data Center Market Participants
9. Edge Data Center Strategy
- Factors to Consider When Deploying Edge Data Centers
- Colocation Provider Strategy
- Enterprise Class Provider Strategy
- Cloud Provider Strategy
- Edge Data Center Strategy - Cooling
- Example Case - Liquid Cooling
- Example Case - Recirculating Air-based Cooling
10. Edge - Market Participant Profiles
- Vendor Profile - vXchnge
- Vendor Profile - EdgeconneX
- Vendor Profile - Interxion
- Vendor Profile - Digital Realty
- Vendor Profile - IBM Cloud
- Vendor Profile - Amazon Web Services
11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Investment/M&A
- Growth Opportunity 2 - New Capabilities
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Geographic Expansion
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
