Global Data Consortium Makes Multiple Key Hires and Expands Customer Advisory Board to Drive Expansion Globally

RALEIGH, N.C., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Data Consortium (GDC), provider of one point access to local, in-country reference data for instant verification to customers globally, welcomes multiple veteran leaders across all the business units within the company. The company continues to grow with revenue going from just over $1 million in 2016 to a projected $20 million or more in 2021 and these hires will help continue that growth as GDC continues to expand its global partner relationships. The current group of new hires follow the 2020 leadership expansion in the engineering and sales areas when Daniel Flowe was brought on as SVP Growth and Ramesh Menon as CTO.

Christopher Sundermeier, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer: Chris brings over 25 years of experience working with a variety of high-growth technology and internet companies to GDC. Prior to GDC, Chris served as the General Counsel, Chief Privacy Officer, Corporate Secretary at Reputation.com, Inc. for over 8 years, and as a litigation partner in the Palo Alto office of the Cooley LLP for over 15 years.

Dan London, Vice President, Marketing: Dan, a veteran of multiple Raleigh-area start-ups, previously served as Vice President of Revenue Marketing at Bandwidth, Inc. Prior to joining Bandwidth, Dan was an early employee, and held director positions at Ansible and ShareFile, both of which were acquired (Red Hat & Citrix) during his tenure.

Joacim Andersson, Senior Product Manager: Joacim previously was an independent management consultant, serving clients in the general Financial Services space ranging from European Banks to Fintechs and Private Equity companies. Prior to his time as a consultant, he was the Director of Risk Onboarding at iZettle AB (now part of PayPal). There, he was responsible for customer data procurement and developed automated processes and controls for KYC (Know Your Customer), AML (Anti Money Laundering), and Risk Assessment. Joacim also serves on the GDC Compliance Advisory Board.

Markus Bergthaler, Vice President, Product Strategy: Markus brings over 12 years of fraud knowledge to GDC. He previously was the Global Director of Programs at the Merchant Risk Council where he oversaw the development of all association program content, conference education, committee and community subject matter, website content, benchmarking, and online forum topics. He also played a key role in the fraud departments at Wizards of the Coast, E. Breuniger, and Amazon.

"As GDC looks to continue expanding its portfolio of customers globally, it is essential that we continue to make key hires across the organization," said Bill Spruill, President/Co-Founder. "With the hiring of Christopher, Dan, Joacim, and Markus, along with the expansion of the Compliance Advisory Board, GDC is in the perfect spot to continue to meet the growth of the global digital economy by accurately verifying the identities of consumers and businesses regardless of country of origin."

In 2020, GDC formed the Compliance Advisory Board (CAB) to serve as a resource to help others in the industry navigate the challenges of protecting data privacy and maintaining compliance with other global regulations. In May of 2021, LeAnne Hoang, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer - Americas Region at Rapyd, joined the CAB bringing over 20 years of experience in risk management and strategy development to the group.

In the past six months, the CAB was expanded to include Abby-Gail Chaffatt, Director of Compliance at Patreon and Ben Gray, Chief Compliance Officer, Bank Secrecy Act Officer, and Regulatory Counsel at Square.

The expansion of the independent Compliance Advisory Board further underscores GDC's commitment to the industry and keeps GDC's professionals current with data compliance and regulatory requirements globally. This relationship helps GDC expand into multiple verticals across the world. More information on the CAB can be found on the GDC website (https://www.globaldataconsortium.com/complianceadvisoryboard/).

Global Data Consortium is the industry leader in electronic identity verification. Whether leveraging reliable and independent data sources in established financial markets or reaching deep into emerging markets for alternative data sources, we help bridge the gap between consumer financial journeys and financial service provider compliance requirements. We believe in the balance between preventing identity crimes and providing a seamless verification process, which we accomplish by leveraging local partnerships and expertise through a single-API.

