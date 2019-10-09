Global Data Monetization in the Power and Utilities Industry, Forecast to 2030: 5th Wave of Computing Caused by the Convergence of AI, Big Data, 5G and IoT will Enable Effective Monetization of Data
The "Data Monetization in the Power and Utilities Industry, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In today's data-driven economy, data is a strategic asset to any business, and organizations around the world are occupied with anomalous amounts of data. The author expects that the volume of data created would reach 175 Zettabytes (ZB) by 2025. Driven by this explosive growth in data and technological advancements in Big Data and computing, many businesses have now realized the value that data would unlock and are currently exploring ways to monetize their available data. The global data monetization market is in its nascent stages as organizations are still figuring out how best to mine, manage and monetize the data they create. Strong growth is forecast across a number of industry verticals, as better monetization combined with greater data has an impact.
Data monetization (DM) is the process of generating revenue from the available data by transforming it into a meaningful coherent whole. The process of DM can be carried out in 2 ways: directly and indirectly. In direct monetization, data is sold in its raw form or in chunks, without any processing, while indirect monetization involves the processing of data to extract insights or create value-added services that can be used to support business decisions.
As mentioned earlier, monetization of data across different business verticals is still at its early stages and there are significant regulatory and reputational barriers to overcome. Organizations will need to build a deep understanding of privacy and regulatory compliance requirements for utilizing the data and need to choose the right path towards DM.
Like any other business, the global energy and utility industry is in the midst of a transformation driven by 3D's - Decentralization, Digitalization, and Decarbonization. These 3 trends are disrupting the way in which electricity is generated, transmitted and consumed by end-users. As the energy and utility industry continues to rapidly transform, massive amounts of data are continuously generated, and the area of DM is increasingly becoming a critical topic for the industry.
Key Issues Addressed
Currently, the key question for utilities and energy companies is, how to turn that data into money - how to monetize the data? To monetize data, it is imperative that utilities and energy companies address the following issues:
- Understand the type of data they own and the potential value of their data
- Pick the right business model based on their in-house capabilities. Will they just sell the raw data? Will they sell the insights or create value-added services from the data? Will they partner with a third party for analytics?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Executive Summary
- DM in the P&U Industry
2. Research Scope, Objectives and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Key Questions Addressed in the Study
- Research Methodology
3. Global Data Monetization Market
- Digital Transformation
- Data Bubble
- What is DM?
- Four Components of DM
- Pathways to DM
- DM Pyramid
- Key Enablers of DM
- Key Barriers for DM
- Data Types Available for Monetization
- DM Use Cases and Current Level of Adoption Across Business Verticals
- Data Regulations and Protection Laws
- DM Business Models
- Direct DM Business Model
- Direct DM Business Model - Examples
- Indirect DM Business Model
- Indirect DM Business Model - Examples
4. DM in the P&U Industry
- Global Power and Utilities Market
- DM in the Power and Utilities Market
- Key Monetizable Power and Utilities Market Data
- Key Consumers of Power and Utilities Market Data
5. Forecasts and Trends - DM in the P&U Industry
- DM in the P&U Industry - Revenue Forecast
- DM in the P&U Industry - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- DM in the P&U Industry - Revenue Forecast by Region
- DM in the P&U Industry - Growth by Region
- DM in the P&U Industry - 3 Main Segments for Monetization
- DM in the P&U Industry - Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- DM in the P&U Industry - Revenue Forecast by Segment
- DM in the DSM Segment
- DM in the IAM Segment
- DM in the PG Segment
6. Key Use Cases
- DM Examples in the P&U Industry - Use Case 1
- DM Examples in the P&U Industry - Use Case 2
- DM Examples in the P&U Industry - Use Case 3
- DM Examples in the P&U Industry - Use Case 4
- DM Examples in the P&U Industry - Use Case 5
- DM Examples in the P&U Industry - Use Case 6
- DM Examples in the P&U Industry - Use Case 7
- Future Perspective - DM in the P&U Industry
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - AI/ML
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Partnerships & Business Models
- Strategic Imperatives - DM in the P&U Industry
8. 3 Big Predictions
- 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
