Global Data Monetization in the Power and Utilities Industry, Forecast to 2030: 5th Wave of Computing Caused by the Convergence of AI, Big Data, 5G and IoT will Enable Effective Monetization of Data

In today's data-driven economy, data is a strategic asset to any business, and organizations around the world are occupied with anomalous amounts of data. The author expects that the volume of data created would reach 175 Zettabytes (ZB) by 2025. Driven by this explosive growth in data and technological advancements in Big Data and computing, many businesses have now realized the value that data would unlock and are currently exploring ways to monetize their available data. The global data monetization market is in its nascent stages as organizations are still figuring out how best to mine, manage and monetize the data they create. Strong growth is forecast across a number of industry verticals, as better monetization combined with greater data has an impact.



Data monetization (DM) is the process of generating revenue from the available data by transforming it into a meaningful coherent whole. The process of DM can be carried out in 2 ways: directly and indirectly. In direct monetization, data is sold in its raw form or in chunks, without any processing, while indirect monetization involves the processing of data to extract insights or create value-added services that can be used to support business decisions.



As mentioned earlier, monetization of data across different business verticals is still at its early stages and there are significant regulatory and reputational barriers to overcome. Organizations will need to build a deep understanding of privacy and regulatory compliance requirements for utilizing the data and need to choose the right path towards DM.



Like any other business, the global energy and utility industry is in the midst of a transformation driven by 3D's - Decentralization, Digitalization, and Decarbonization. These 3 trends are disrupting the way in which electricity is generated, transmitted and consumed by end-users. As the energy and utility industry continues to rapidly transform, massive amounts of data are continuously generated, and the area of DM is increasingly becoming a critical topic for the industry.

Key Issues Addressed



Currently, the key question for utilities and energy companies is, how to turn that data into money - how to monetize the data? To monetize data, it is imperative that utilities and energy companies address the following issues:

Understand the type of data they own and the potential value of their data

Pick the right business model based on their in-house capabilities. Will they just sell the raw data? Will they sell the insights or create value-added services from the data? Will they partner with a third party for analytics?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

DM in the P&U Industry

2. Research Scope, Objectives and Methodology

Research Scope

Key Questions Addressed in the Study

Research Methodology

3. Global Data Monetization Market

Digital Transformation

Data Bubble

What is DM?

Four Components of DM

Pathways to DM

DM Pyramid

Key Enablers of DM

Key Barriers for DM

Data Types Available for Monetization

DM Use Cases and Current Level of Adoption Across Business Verticals

Data Regulations and Protection Laws

DM Business Models

Direct DM Business Model

Direct DM Business Model - Examples

Indirect DM Business Model

Indirect DM Business Model - Examples

4. DM in the P&U Industry

Global Power and Utilities Market

DM in the Power and Utilities Market

Key Monetizable Power and Utilities Market Data

Key Consumers of Power and Utilities Market Data

5. Forecasts and Trends - DM in the P&U Industry

DM in the P&U Industry - Revenue Forecast

DM in the P&U Industry - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

DM in the P&U Industry - Revenue Forecast by Region

DM in the P&U Industry - Growth by Region

DM in the P&U Industry - 3 Main Segments for Monetization

DM in the P&U Industry - Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

DM in the P&U Industry - Revenue Forecast by Segment

DM in the DSM Segment

DM in the IAM Segment

DM in the PG Segment

6. Key Use Cases

DM Examples in the P&U Industry - Use Case 1

DM Examples in the P&U Industry - Use Case 2

DM Examples in the P&U Industry - Use Case 3

DM Examples in the P&U Industry - Use Case 4

DM Examples in the P&U Industry - Use Case 5

DM Examples in the P&U Industry - Use Case 6

DM Examples in the P&U Industry - Use Case 7

Future Perspective - DM in the P&U Industry

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - AI/ML

Growth Opportunity 2 - Partnerships & Business Models

Strategic Imperatives - DM in the P&U Industry

8. 3 Big Predictions

3 Big Predictions

