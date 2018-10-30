Global Data Monetization Market 2018-2024: Increased Adoption Among Telecom Service Providers & Rising Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence For Data Processing

DUBLIN, Oct 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Data Monetization Market-Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global data monetization market is expected to rise with the CAGR of about 17.00% during the forecast period 2017-2024

Increasing focus of the market players for the development of innovative products in data monetization is one of the major factors that contributes towards the growth of global data monetization market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the official company sources, in 2017, Samsung Electronics (South Korea) launched a new data monetization solution, Samsung ARTIK Cloud Monetization for Internet of Things.

Samsung ARTIK Cloud Monetization is a new service capable to monetize the data that is shared by IoT devices and enable an IoT data economy. It also provides a complete metering, brokering, and payments system and makes devices interoperable with third party applications and devices, monetizing the data usage. Also, in 2016, Mahindra Comviva (India) launched its new data monetization platform, Infinity, at the Service Innovation World 2016 event in London.

This platform integrates enterprise business requirements with network capabilities of telecom operator that provides a medium for enterprises to run and manage their digital engagements. The platform also leverages data channel infrastructure and assets of the telecom operator, as per the official company sources. Development of such innovative products by the market players is expected to increase the demand and adoption of data monetization tools and services among enterprises and business organizations. This is expected to promote the growth of global data monetization market during the forecast period.

North America: Largest revenue generating region

North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue for global data monetization market in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of technologies such as big data, analytics and cloud platforms among the organizations, presence of majority of the market players, etc. are some major factors that contributes towards the dominance of North America in data monetization market during the forecast period. Also, technological advancements such as development of innovative products contributes significantly towards the largest market revenue share of North America in data monetization market during the forecast period.

For instance, according to the official company sources, in 2017, United States based Openwave Mobility launched NFV based application monetization solution for OTT Partnering. NFV based app monetization is used to differentiate data and enabled the operator to launch OTT partnerships as well as streaming packages. With the use of NFV based application monetization solution, the operator can identify all individual data flows on the network such as encrypted data, zero rate data use for a specific service.

Also, strategic initiatives for the development of data monetization platforms such as mergers, partnerships, etc. promotes the market growth. According to the official company sources, in 2017, mnubo (Canada) and Dawex Systems (France) entered into a strategic partnership to deliver IoT analytics and monetization solution. This partnership provided a turnkey solution to product manufacturers to capture and monetize IoT data and insights easily and fuel economic growth in multiple industries.

Such factors are further expected to increase the adoption of data monetization tools in business organizations across North America. This is expected to contribute towards the dominance of North America data monetization market during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of visualization and advanced analytics: Growth promoter

Increasing adoption of visualization and advanced analytics is one of the major factors that promotes the growth of global data monetization market during the forecast period. According to the reports published by technocrats such as SAS, Reltio, etc., data visualization presents data in a graphical format that presents visual analytics and interactive visualization to decision makers to identify new patterns. This leads to its increased adoption among business organizations.

Also, there has been increasing adoption of advanced analytics such as data analytics, big data analytics, etc. among enterprises. According to the OBRC studies, 53% of the companies across the globe adopted big data analytics in 2017, up from 17% in 2015. This is expected to increase the deployment of data monetization tools and services in enterprises for the transformation of a large volume of unstructured enterprise data (big data) into valuable insights to draw economic value.

This would promote the growth of global data monetization market during the forecast period. However, varying regulatory policies structure is one of the major factors restraining the growth of global data monetization market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Data Monetization Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Total Market Analysis

2.5. Estimation Analysis

2.6. Strategic Analysis

2.7. Competitive Analysis

2.8. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Rising Volume And Variety Of Business Data

3.1.2. Increasing Adoption Of Visualization And Advanced Analytics

3.1.3. Rising Adoption Of Data Driven Decision Making

3.1.4. Rising Use Of External Data Sources

3.1.5. Focus Of Market Players To Develop Technologically Advanced Products

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Varying Structure Of Regulatory Policies

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Rising Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence For Data Processing

3.3.2. Increased Adoption Among Telecom Service Providers

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Rising Complexities In Data Structures

3.4.2. Concerns Regarding Privacy And Security



4. Global Data Monetization Market By Component

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Tools Market

4.5.2. Global Services Market



5. Global Data Monetization Market By Data Type

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global Customer Data Market

5.5.2. Global Product Data Market

5.5.3. Global Financial Data Market

5.5.4. Global Supplier Data Market



6. Global Data Monetization Market By Business Function

6.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.5. Market Segmentation

6.5.1. Global Sales And Marketing Market

6.5.2. Global Supply Chain Management Market

6.5.3. Global Operations Market

6.5.4. Global Finance Market

6.5.5. Global Others Market



7. Global Data Monetization Market By Deployment Type

7.1. Market Definition And Scope

7.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.4. Opportunity Matrix

7.5. Market Segmentation

7.5.1. Global Cloud Market

7.5.2. Global On-Premises Market



8. Global Data Monetization Market By Organization Size

8.1. Market Definition And Scope

8.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

8.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

8.4. Opportunity Matrix

8.5. Market Segmentation

8.5.1. Global Large Enterprises Market

8.5.2. Global Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises Market



9. Global Data Monetization Market By Industry Vertical

9.1. Market Definition And Scope

9.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

9.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

9.4. Opportunity Matrix

9.5. Market Segmentation

9.5.1. Global Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance Market

9.5.2. Global Telecom Market

9.5.3. Global Consumer Goods And Retail Market

9.5.4. Global Media And Entertainment Market

9.5.5. Global Government And Defense Market

9.5.6. Global Manufacturing Market

9.5.7. Global Transportation And Logistics Market

9.5.8. Global Energy And Utilities Market

9.5.9. Global Healthcare Market

9.5.10. Global Others Market



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Key Strategies

10.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisitions

10.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

10.1.3. List Of Product Launches

10.1.4. List Of Partnerships



11. Geographic Analysis

11.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

11.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

11.3. Opportunity Matrix

11.4. Global Data Monetization Market By Region 2015-2024



12. Company Profiles



1010Data (U.S.)

Accenture ( Republic Of Ireland )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Dawex Systems ( France )

) Elevondata (U.S.)

Gemalto ( Netherlands )

) Google Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Infosys ( India )

) Openwave Mobility (U.S.)

Paxata (U.S.)

Reltio (U.S.)

SAP SE ( Germany )

) Sas (U.S.)

Virtusa (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rqfhfm/global_data?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

