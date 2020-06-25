Global Data Protection By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Application, Market By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Data Protection By Component (Solution v/s Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs), By Application (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail, Government, Others), Market By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025







Global data protection market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 10% during the forecast period.The global data protection market is driven by the growing volume of data being generated across various end user industries such as BFSI, manufacturing & engineering, retail, IT& Telecommunication, among others.



This large data requires solutions to monitor, manage and protect this data.This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2025.



Additionally, growing concerns regarding cyber security, rising concerns of critical data loss and protection from malwares, ransomwares, among others is further expected to fuel the market growth.Furthermore, increasing expenditure by various governments and organizations on security solutions and growing concerns over breach of important data is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.



However, high cost of data protection software and solutions can hamper the market growth due to budget constraints, especially in the emerging countries. Besides, adhering to data protection and cyber security standards and norms can further impede the market growth over the next few years.



With the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 disease, the world is affected, majority of the businesses are shut down and operations across different enterprises are also compromised.This has made organizations to work in a non-optimized manner because of which many organizations are looking for ways to improve their operational efficiencies, overall productivity and are looking for innovative ideas & solutions to improve the revenue.



This in turn has increased the susceptibility of cyber attacks and data breaches within the organizations. This in turn has facilitated the use of data protection solutions thereby driving the market growth through 2025.



The global data protection market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry, company and region.Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.



The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of the benefits associated with cloud such as affordability, scalability, flexibility, 24/7 availability, large storage space, auto-update feature, among others.Based on organization size, the market can be split into large enterprises and SMEs.



The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market on account of early adoption of data protection solutions by these organizations.While, the SMEs segment is expected to grow significantly owing to the increasing data breaches and growing complexity of cyber-attacks.



Based on end user industry, the market can be categorized into IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, media & entertainment, consumer goods & retail, government and others. The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the market through 2025 due to the growing need for providing enhanced security and digital privacy in financial institutions.



Regionally, the data protection market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall data protection market owing to the increasing incidences of cyber-attacks in the region.



Additionally, increasing expenditure by the government on security solutions due to growing concerns over data breaches is further driving the market growth.



The major players operating in the data protection market IBM Corporation, Broadcom, Inc. (Symantec), CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Hewlett Packard Company, NetApp, Inc., Quest Software, Veeam Software, Acronis International, GmbH and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global data protection market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global data protection market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global data protection market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global data protection market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global data protection market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global data protection market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global data protection market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global data protection market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global data protection market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Data protection service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to data protection

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global data protection market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Data Protection Market, By Component:

o Solution

- Data backup and recovery

- Data archiving and eDiscovery

- Disaster recovery

- Encryption

- Tokenization

- Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

- Identity and Access Management (IAM)

- Compliance management

- Others

o Service

- Professional

- Managed

• Global Data Protection Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Global Data Protection Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Global Data Protection Market, By End User Industry:

o IT & Telecommunication

o BFSI

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare

o Media & Entertainment

o Consumer Goods & Retail

o Government

o Others

• Global Data Protection Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global data protection market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



