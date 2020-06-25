Global Data Protection Market (2019 to 2025) - by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Region, Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Protection by Component (Solution v/s Service), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs), by Application (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Others), Market by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Protection Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 10% during the forecast period. The Global Data Protection Market is driven by the growing volume of data being generated across the various end-user industries such as BFSI, manufacturing & engineering, retail, IT& Telecommunication, among others.



This large data requires solutions to monitor, manage and protect this data. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2025. Additionally, growing concerns regarding cyber security, rising concerns of critical data loss and protection from malwares, ransomwares, among others is further expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, increasing expenditure by various governments and organizations on security solutions and growing concerns over breach of important data is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.



However, high cost of data protection software and solutions can hamper the market growth due to budget constraints, especially in the emerging countries. Besides, adhering to data protection and cyber security standards and norms can further impede the market growth over the next few years.



With the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 disease, the world is affected, majority of the businesses are shut down and operations across different enterprises are also compromised. This has made organizations to work in a non-optimized manner because of which many organizations are looking for ways to improve their operational efficiencies, overall productivity and are looking for innovative ideas & solutions to improve the revenue. This in turn has increased the susceptibility of cyber attacks and data breaches within the organizations. This in turn has facilitated the use of data protection solutions thereby driving the market growth through 2025.



The major players operating in the data protection market IBM Corporation, Broadcom, Inc. (Symantec), CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Hewlett Packard Company, NetApp, Inc., Quest Software, Veeam Software, Acronis International, GmbH and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Data Protection Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Data Protection Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Data Protection Market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Data Protection Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Data Protection Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Data Protection Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Data Protection Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Data Protection Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the author sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the author could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Data Protection Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Data Protection Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Data Protection Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solution v/s Service)

6.2.1.1. By Solution (Data backup and recovery, Data archiving and eDiscovery, Disaster recovery, Encryption, Tokenization, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Compliance management, Others)

6.2.1.2. By Service (Professional v/s Managed)

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)

6.2.3. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)

6.2.4. By Application (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail, Government, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Data Protection Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Data Protection Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Data Protection Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Data Protection Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Data Protection Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. IBM Corporation

14.2. Broadcom, Inc. (Symantec)

14.3. CA Technologies

14.4. Oracle Corporation

14.5. McAfee, LLC

14.6. Hewlett Packard Company

14.7. NetApp, Inc.

14.8. Quest Software

14.9. Veeam Software

14.10. Acronis International, GmbH



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Author & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41guxz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

