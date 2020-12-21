Global Database as a Service (DBaaS) Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Database as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Database-as-a-Service market exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global Database-as-a-Service market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) is a cloud computing service that enables users to access cloud database systems without utilizing a database management system on-premises. A cloud service provider manages everything from periodic upgrades to backups to ensure that the database system remains available and secure 24/7.



DBaaS offers flexible scalability and integrated management tools, such as logging, key management and activity tracking utilities, which simplify the process of configuring, monitoring, and maintaining databases. Moreover, it helps organizations in risk management, focusing on consumer-targeted marketing, and saving costs for setting, installing and managing database hardware and software. As a result, DBaaS is gaining popularity in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide.



The increasing sales of smartphones, in confluence with the escalating demand for mobile apps, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, rapid digitization of services in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector is increasing the need for managing rising data volume, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.



Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the widespread adoption of modern healthcare services and increasing focus on personalized preventive care and health management are resulting in expanding applications of DBaaS in the healthcare industry.



Besides this, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and lockdowns implemented by governments of various countries, organizations are adopting remote working models and cloud computing services to maintain business continuity. This is driving the demand for DBaaS solutions worldwide to enable the exchange of documents remotely.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amazon, CenturyLink, Google (Alphabet Inc.), IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace Technology Inc. and SAP SE.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global database-as-a-service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global database-as-a-service market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global database-as-a-service market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Database-as-a-Service Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 SQL

6.2 NoSQL



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 On-Cloud

7.2 On-Premises



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Small Enterprises

8.2 Medium Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 BFSI

9.2 Healthcare

9.3 Government

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



Amazon

CenturyLink

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Rackspace Technology Inc.

SAP SE

